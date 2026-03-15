Livestock and fisheries emerge as powerful challengers to crop farming

Within crops, too, horticulture, which produces higher-value products like fruit, vegetables, flowers, and herbs, has been doing much better than cereals and other food and non-food crops. In fact, in 2024-25, the output of horticultural products outstripped food grain production by a sizable margin. While food grain output was estimated officially at close to 330 million tonnes, horticultural production exceeded 360 million tonnes. This included 114.51 million tonnes of fruit and 219.67 million tonnes of vegetables. This has made India the world’s second-largest producer of fruit and vegetables, accounting for about 13 per cent of global production. In the case of several key horticultural products such as bananas, papayas, mangoes, ginger, and okra, India is the leading producer. Importantly, horticultural produce now comprises nearly 33 per cent of gross value added (GVA) in agriculture.

The record of animal husbandry and fisheries is even more remarkable. The GVA of the livestock sector, for instance, has surged between 2014-15 and 2023-24 by 195 per cent, posting a compound annual growth rate of 12.77 per cent at current prices. Similarly, the fisheries sector’s GVA has burgeoned during this period by 140 per cent. The Economic Survey deems it as a sign of “gradual diversification of agricultural output towards high-value crops”. It candidly acknowledges that agriculture’s allied sectors are increasingly emerging as important growth engines and key contributors to enhancing farm incomes.

Significantly, the livestock and fisheries sectors have managed to outperform the crop sector, and that too without the kind of fiscal and marketing support that some of the key food crops have received from the government. Staple cereals, notably rice and wheat, have virtually been transformed into cash crops, thanks to open-ended procurement by official agencies at remunerative prices, which are routinely increased every year. Yet, milk has overtaken rice and wheat to become the single-largest food commodity in terms of both volume and value. Its production, estimated at 248 million tonnes in 2024-25, is far higher than that of rice, which touched a peak of over 150 million tonnes, and wheat, which set a record of 118 million tonnes, during that year.

Moreover, animal husbandry has virtually replaced crop farming as the mainstay of the livelihood of the vast majority of farm households, especially small and marginal farmers, who constitute over 85 per cent of the Indian peasantry. While income from crops is seasonal in nature, accruing after the harvest and sale of the produce, and depends heavily on climatic factors, earnings from animal husbandry and fisheries are regular and stable. Besides, even when crops fail due to drought or other adversities, livestock remains a reliable source of food and income for rural households. This apart, crop farming and animal husbandry have a unique symbiotic relationship, with the wastes and byproducts of one serving as the inputs for the other. Unsurprisingly, therefore, most farm households in India have a few cattle heads or other livestock like poultry, goats, sheep, or pigs, to supplement their income and family nutrition.