Local job quotas expose a dangerous new wave of nativist politics in India

The Covid-19 exodus demonstrated the cynically utilitarian treatment by local residents towards people from other Indian states who play a vital role in sustaining economies far away from their homelands. Eight years earlier, the precarious state of internal migrants was underlined as thousands of northeastern migrants fled Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune on unfounded rumours of violence against their communities linked to communal clashes in Assam. Given the role they play in these cities’ thriving retail and services business, the Karnataka government moved swiftly to allay their fears and assure them protection. No similar crisis has occurred since.

Despite clear evidence of the dynamism that migrants have brought to India’s most prosperous states, parochialism is gaining traction throughout India. The frequent attacks on Muslims as outsiders or infiltrators are one outward manifestation of the threat perception many Indians have harboured for decades. But the killing of a young man of Tripura origin by local thugs on suspicion of being Chinese in Uttarakhand last year underlines the depth of the paradox. As emerging pockets of prosperity stoke the demand for the varied skills and abilities of citizens around the country, Indians are increasingly seeing other Indians as aliens.

Trust the politicians to pick up on an easy issue to enhance their appeal by promoting policies designed to focus on parochial values. The most enticing option here has been to reserve low-level jobs for locals hired by the private sector. Andhra Pradesh (2019), Haryana (2020) and Karnataka (2024) went down this route. All of them have foundered.

The Andhra Bill, which aimed to reserve 75 per cent of jobs in industrial units, factories and joint ventures for local candidates, has been stalled after a challenge in the High Court indicated that the law could be unconstitutional. The Haryana Bill was transparent in its intent. The Statement of Objects and Reasons to the Bill cited the influx of migrants in the state competing for low-paid jobs. The law met a more decisive outcome in 2023, after a bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed it as unconstitutional (the state has since appealed to the Supreme Court). Specifically, the high court said, the law violated Article 14 (the right to equality) and Article 19 (freedom of trade and commerce).

Significantly, the Punjab and Haryana High Court made a pointed observation: That the law created discriminatory artificial divisions among citizens. Not that this finding of a northern higher court deterred the Karnataka government down south. In 2024, the state government proposed a law to reserve 50 per cent of management and 75 per cent of non-management roles for locals. This announcement caused such a fierce backlash from industry —especially the IT and ITeS industry that put Bengaluru on the world map — that it has been in limbo ever since.

Whatever the impediments, as Europe and the United States have demonstrated, parochialism has an enduring appeal, never more so than when good jobs are hard to come by. Back in 2012, undivided Andhra mandated that all shops and commercial establishments display their signs prominently in Telugu, a rule that Telangana continued when it acquired statehood (other languages are permitted but in smaller type). Enforcement is draconian, so most establishments in the big cities comply; in smaller towns, compliance is more lax.

Andhra is also at the forefront of a move to produce more of its own people by announcing a Population Management Policy to incentivise couples to have more than one child. The impulse for doing so stems from alarm at falling total fertility (TFR) levels dropping below the replacement rate. Of course, falling TFR is a sign of social progress, but Andhra’s politicians want the state’s citizenry to produce more children to allay their fears of a diminution of parliamentary representation in the long run. Andhra is an emerging industrial belt; it could just as easily augment its population by extending domiciliary status, with all its attendant benefits, to its large cohorts of migrant white- and blue-collar workers. But it will take a brave politician to formally recognise “outsiders” as insiders, though most of India’s most dynamic cities routinely do so.