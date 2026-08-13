No more fear of flying: India needs more competition in the skies

Interestingly, the first flight by Jet Airways on May 5, 1993, from Mumbai to Coimbatore, mistakenly landed at Sulur air force base instead of the intended Coimbatore Civil Airport at Peelamedu.

The editorial spoke about how we need more competition and that took me back to my days as a young accounts executive working in advertising. My boss Vish and I were flying back to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. We had had a productive meeting and as usual Vish was keenly observing our fellow passengers on the flight back.

The flight took off on time. We were sitting in the aisle and window seats with a young or middle-aged person occupying the middle seat. A flask was being surreptitiously passed back and forth by two passengers seated across the aisle and, while we were smiling at the on-air party, our neighbour had other ideas. He decided to push the call button. The air hostess appeared in a few seconds. He requested that he be served dinner. To his request the reply was “No sir. We don’t serve dinner on this very short flight”. He said okay. But soon, he pressed the call button again. This time he wanted a soft drink. The answer to this was “No sir. We don’t serve any soft drinks on this flight”. Vish and I were wondering what will happen next and were curious if our man will grab the flask that was being passed back and forth. You cannot keep a good man down. Our friend buzzed again. This time he wanted water. To this request the answer was “No sir. We are not serving water since we are getting ready to land.”

This anecdote is from circa 1981. Those were the days of Indian Airlines. You were grateful if you got a confirmed seat on the flight. And you were even more grateful if the flight took off on time and landed on time.

Air travel was a luxury few could afford. Almost all the travellers were flying on company money. There was also ‘fear of flying’ to borrow the name of Erica Jong’s book (The book resonated with women who felt stuck in unfulfilling marriages, and it has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide).

A lot changed when private airlines took to the Indian skies. East West Airlines started in 1992, Jet Airways in 1993, Modiluft, Air Sahara and Damania Airways followed soon thereafter. Air Deccan created waves, and their advertisement showing a carpenter flying for the first time, captured the imagination of a whole new generation of Indians and the eyes of ad award jury members. The Tamil film ‘Soorari Potru’ captured the journey of Captain Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan.

We are now in 2026. Indian consumers have taken to air travel in a big way and there will be continued demand as long as air fares don’t balloon. But as the editorial in this paper pointed out, a single-airline market has its challenges. Increased competition creates its own buzz. And as the old marketing slogan says, supply creates its own demand. The 1993-2003 period saw the birth (and demise) of so many airlines that there was a feeling of ‘opening up’ of Indian skies. Are we back to a single- airline era?

Rahul Bhatia the founder of IndiGo Airlines is quick to point out that their real market is not 66 per cent, but 44 per cent when you exclude sectors where they are the sole operators (Mint, 31 July 2026).They have an amazing 250-city pair where no other airline flies. This is not a good situation to be in, especially for those small town airports.

I remember taking an IndiGo flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad seven years ago. I had reached the airport very early and the small aircraft arrived early. We boarded and we landed in Hyderabad. When I checked my watch I was wondering if the watch had stopped.

We had landed in Hyderabad at 5 pm, which incidentally was the scheduled time of departure from Vijayawada. What had happened? Well, it was a full flight. All the passengers had reached the airport early. The flight took off well before scheduled departure time and we landed in Hyderabad very early.

There is definitely a need for a special stimulus to ensure that small airports get their requisite number of flights.

Again, supply will create its own demand. And an airport and every flight it handles is a creator of jobs, for skilled and semi-skilled people.

While we congratulate IndiGo on its twentieth anniversary, let us hope Air India becomes a formidable national competition. And that Akasa makes its mark in the sectors it operates.

Remember we don’t want to go back to the days of our friend who kept buzzing for dinner… soft drink… water.