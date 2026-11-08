No room for pessimism as India's economy continues to show resilience

This quote reminds us that while near-term market returns are volatile and uncertain, long-term market performance is linked to the growth of underlying businesses. Given this background, it is surprising to see that the weak market returns of the past two years are driving pessimism around India, especially when its economy has shown remarkable resilience even in an adverse environment. We must remember that equities are slaves to corporate earnings in the long term, not the other way around.

India’s economy continues to deliver strong growth. This economic strength is built on strong macro parameters. The current account deficit is low, the fiscal deficit is well-controlled, bank balance sheets are healthy, and corporate leverage is at historic lows. Meanwhile, corporate profit growth remains strong, and aggregate capital expenditure is growing faster than gross domestic product (GDP).

The Indian economy has grown at approximately 7.5 per cent annually across FY25 and FY26 in an adverse environment: Net foreign direct investment (FDI) was nearly zero, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold heavily, gold imports remained elevated, and oil prices were volatile. What is even more impressive is that during the first quarter of FY27, when crude averaged roughly $97 per barrel, the economy still delivered an impressive 7.8 per cent growth.

The sustained growth during this difficult period was aided by proactive management from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Interventions such as lower goods and services tax rates, reduced excise duties on petrol and diesel, and the absorption of higher fertiliser and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) costs helped sustain strong domestic demand. Furthermore, the timely mobilisation of $136 billion through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) and external commercial borrowings has sharply improved India’s forex reserves and balance of payments (BOP). This has improved sentiment toward the rupee, which in turn is supportive of capital flows. Healthy reserves improve the resilience of India in the medium term to higher oil prices and higher US yields. Additionally, India has significantly reduced its structural vulnerability to energy shocks, with oil imports as a share of GDP declining from over 5 per cent in FY2013 to around 3 per cent in FY2026.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the Indian economy is even better. India is widely known as the services leader of the world – with its share of global services (excluding tourism) around 8 per cent – and is proving resilient to artificial intelligence (AI) disruption so far. Despite negative sentiment regarding the impact of AI on information technology exports, India's services exports grew 15 per cent year-to-date (till August). What’s more, India is making good progress in manufacturing. This structural shift is driven by multiple catalysts: China’s per-capita income is now 5x that of India, making Indian labour competitive; supportive government policies; rupee depreciation vs Chinese Yuan (CNY); a focus on the ‘China+1’ strategy by developed nations seeking to diversify their supply chains; and supportive capital markets. Consequently, the manufacturing sector is now growing faster than overall GDP and, given its low base, this growth should be sustained for many years.

The external environment is also gradually becoming supportive. Net FDI has started to climb, and gold prices are losing momentum, which should reduce the demand for imports. FPI selling will abate at some point and oil prices will eventually come down once the West Asia conflict calms, as the oil market is fundamentally oversupplied over the medium term, given the impending global transition toward electric vehicles.

So, if the economy and its outlook is so robust, why did the markets underperform over the past two years? The underperformance was due to elevated starting valuations, the AI trade, and primary market supply.

This period marked the emergence of an AI and semiconductor supercycle. Because India lacks direct exposure to these sectors, it effectively became a funding source for FPIs, driving significant capital outflows and causing Indian equities to sharply underperform the broader emerging markets index. It is not that India’s economy was faltering; rather, markets with heavy exposure to hardware stocks — where earnings were temporarily growing exponentially — simply offered more immediate, momentum-driven returns. This has driven India’s five-year performance relative to emerging markets to a record low and should mean revert at some point.

In addition to the $60 billion in FPI outflows over the past two years, a constant supply of new equity has absorbed domestic mutual fund inflows, limiting the upward movement of secondary stock prices. However, this availability of capital via initial public offerings (IPOs) is beneficial for the real economy. It allows companies across the manufacturing, services, and consumer sectors to fund expansions, which in turn drives employment and consumption.

After two years of time-consolidation and a modest price correction, valuation multiples have now normalised. Global headwinds for India also appear to be easing as US 10-year yields retreat below 5 per cent and the momentum behind the AI trade cools, with the Korean market (MSCI South Korea) down around 35 per cent from its recent peak. Encouragingly, on October 30, when the US Semiconductor Index (SOX) was down 7.2 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 2 per cent, Indian ADRs (American depository receipts) held firm. If the AI theme wanes, the Indian market will stand in a much better light.

To summarise, India’s relevance to the global economy is growing steadily, and as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, its global footprint will only expand in the years to come. Over the past 25 years, India’s share of world GDP has increased from 1.4 per cent to 3.3 per cent. Today, it is the sixth-largest economy in the world and is anticipated to become the third-largest in three to four years, crossing $5 trillion in nominal GDP.

In contrast to the strong and sustained economic growth, equity returns are non-linear and bunched up. Hence, Indian equities have played catch-up after every prolonged period of underperformance. Over the past 25 years, following every two-year drawdown of 15 per cent or more, the subsequent three-year returns have been significant, and we do not see any reason why it should be different this time. Rather than a cause for pessimism, this divergence creates a compelling opportunity for discerning investors.