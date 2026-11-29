It’s tricky. There is unanimity on a hike, yet the case for either option is equally strong — and both can be justified.

The rate-hike cycle began with a “calibrated tightening” stance. Does the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) need to act faster, or will it maintain the 25-bps pace in sync with that stance, backed by a hawkish policy statement?

Let’s first look at what major central banks have done since the RBI’s last policy in the first week of October, and what has changed in India.

Since October 7, when the last policy was announced, several central banks have raised rates, reacting to energy-led inflation stemming from the Iran war and currency pressures. They include the Bank of England (up 25 bps to 4 per cent), the Bank of Canada (25 bps to 2.50 per cent), the Reserve Bank of Australia (25 bps to 4.85 per cent), Bank Indonesia (25 bps to 6 per cent), and the Bank of Korea (25 bps to 3.25 per cent).

Among advanced economies, the US Federal Reserve (3.75-4 per cent), the European Central Bank (2.50 per cent) and the Bank of Japan (1.25 per cent) have kept policy rates unchanged while maintaining a hawkish wait-and-watch posture.

Incidentally, many of them had raised rates in the July-September quarter of 2026. And, the US Fed is set to do that in December.

What has changed in the broader macro environment since October 7? Internationally, the biggest event was the November 3 US midterm elections. The Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump.

Brent crude, which stood at $100.20 a barrel on October 7, is now at around 95-97 after dipping below $90 earlier this month. On October 30, it had surged to $118 a barrel.

The rupee closed at 96.78 a dollar on October 7. Its lowest-ever close, 96.88, came a day later, on October 8. On Friday, it closed at 92.99. The new US tariff has started weighing on the rupee, which hit an eight-month closing high of 92.20 on November 25.

The 10-year Indian government bond yield closed at 7.24 per cent on October 7; the latest figure is 7.29 per cent. The spread between US and Indian 10-year paper — a key metric for attracting foreign money, as currency risk-adjusted returns rises with the spread — was 196 bps then and is now around 236-239 bps, with the US 10-year Treasury yield hovering around 4.85-4.87 per cent.

Other domestic indicators are also worth watching. India’s foreign exchange reserves, which hit a record $785.71 billion in early September, eased to $726.03 billion on October 9 and stood at $700.90 billion as of November 20.

Meanwhile, the RBI’s outstanding net forward dollar sales (its net short forward book) stood at a record $239.20 billion at the end of September. Reserves comprise four components: Foreign currency assets, gold, Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and the reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Subtracting the $239.20 billion short forward book from the November 13 reserves leaves the RBI with $461.72 billion in net foreign exchange reserves, covering roughly 6.2 months of average merchandise imports. But stripping out gold, SDRs and the IMF reserve position, the net unencumbered foreign currency assets are at $344.01 billion.

Liquidity in the banking system has fluctuated: From a surplus of nearly ~5 trillion before the October policy to a net deficit of ~12,825 crore on November 21, the first cash deficit in the banking system in nearly five months.

Finally, inflation is rearing its Hydra head. Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation climbed from 5.54 per cent in September 2026 to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the RBI’s 6 per cent upper tolerance band for the first time in two years. It marked 12 consecutive monthly increases from the October 2025 low of 0.25 per cent.

Overall food inflation accelerated to 8.94 per cent in October (up from 7.74 per cent in September), and the broader food and beverages division — which carries a 36.75 per cent weight in the CPI basket—rose from 7.36 per cent to 8.51 per cent. Roughly 62 per cent of the CPI basket by weight recorded inflation above the RBI's 4 per cent target last month, up from 45 per cent in September.

Wholesale price index (WPI) inflation also accelerated, to 12.29 per cent year-on-year in October from 11.39 per cent in September. WPI inflation has risen every month in 2026 — more than ten-fold from 1.19 per cent in January — and has now been in double digits for two months straight. The October print is the highest in the new 2022-23 base series and the highest in 50 months, since August 2022 (12.48 per cent) during the global commodity shock.

Inflation, the "elephant in the room" which had "gone out for a walk" and appeared to be returning to the forest, is running back. What will the RBI’s rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), do?

In October, the MPC raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50 per cent and shifted its stance to “calibrated tightening”. The six-member committee voted unanimously for the hike, while the change in stance was carried by a 4–2 vote.

As RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in October, “rate cuts are off the table in the near term and policy action ahead can only be a rate hike or a pause, depending on the evolving conditions and the outlook”.

Before October, the RBI had last raised the repo rate in February 2023, to 6.50 per cent. After holding it there through 2023 and 2024, it cut the rate by a cumulative 125 bps between February and December 2025.

In October, the RBI also raised both its growth and inflation projections for the current financial year, FY27 (to 7.1 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively), and issued its estimates for the first quarter of next year (FY28).

With most central banks turning hawkish, a fragile global environment and rising cost-push inflation — which is likely to stay above 6 per cent in November and possibly in December — a few analysts are pencilling in a 50-bps hike, taking the repo rate to 6 per cent. I am with them.

With a steadier rupee and crude prices well off their highs, is there a pressing need to push up funding costs aggressively at this juncture? Besides, tighter liquidity is already doing some of the RBI’s heavy lifting on money-market rates. Still, the RBI needs to get to the goalpost fast. The MPC could opt for a 50-bps hike, even if the vote is not unanimous.

Liquidity is a challenge but the central bank’s arsenal has many tools to tackle it and ensure “appropriate” liquidity in the system.

Many are looking for a 25-bps rate hike, paired with a hawkish undertone and readiness to hike further if needed. This means, the RBI is keeping the next hike in reserve for February. But I will not be surprised if it front-loads it now.

The writer is an author and senior advisor to Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd. His latest book: Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking. To read his previous columns, log on to www.bankerstrust.in.