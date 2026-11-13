Nvidia turmoil links Huang's scandal to AI markets and geopolitics

The others went through divorces and settlements, which put (barely perceptible) dents in their fortunes. The many former Mrs Musks and their multitude of kids are said to eke out their lives with complex resource-sharing arrangements, managed by a legion of support staff and artificial intelligence (of course!). The Bezos divorce led to a big uptick in global philanthropy. The former Mrs Bezos, Mackenzie Scott, makes enormous contributions to various causes. Melinda Gates focuses on The Gates Foundation, and works with her former husband on projects.

Those divorces made no difference to the companies the above-mentioned billionaires founded. Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, SpaceX and Alphabet saw zero glitches in daily functioning, and no reworking of corporate structures. The companies continued to record profits and generate much wealth for investors, including the adulterers and their ex-es.

But in Nvidia’s case, the liaison of Mr Jensen with Alice Huang Le (no relation) is being described as the “affair that cost a trillion”, with a less polite synonym for “affair” being deployed. It has also been categorised as “the p***k that deflated the AI (artificial intelligence) bubble”, by Wall Street analysts who appear to be doubling as punsters.

There’s been a global bloodbath in AI and AI-adjacent shares. Nvidia’s market value has been shaved off by $900 billion and counting. Other companies with AI-related valuations have seen deep selloffs in sideswipes by bears. Anthropic’s initial public offering may go through with Claude’s creator valued at a mere $1.5 trillion, instead of the $2 trillion-plus earlier assumed.

The Huang revelation was coincident with the overwhelming victory of the Democratic Party in the United States midterm elections, where multiple candidates ran on anti-data-centre platforms. It now appears likely that guardrails and controls, including regulatory control of research and stringent environmental oversight, will be imposed. The breakneck pace of investment in AI infrastructure will slow.

When a gold rush starts, it is hard to spot the miners who will strike it rich. But the manufacturers of the pickaxes are guaranteed winners. Nvidia makes the chips that enable number-crunching for AI. The returns have been dizzying as Nvidia has become a multi-trillion-dollar company due to its technological edge. Those chips are so critical to compute that there’s been a running battle in the US administration to stop their export to China.

Mr Jensen is close to the US President and hence was in a position to influence those decisions. Alice Huang is allegedly a Chinese intelligence asset. She runs a Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, which is said to be funded by Mainland China. She may have helped China gain access to Nvidia chips and technology. The geopolitical implications from that tangle of relationships among the White House, Nvidia, and Alice-Jensen may be considerable.

There are also nervous palpitations as the circular nature of some AI-related funding is apparent. Nvidia currently offers financial guarantees of over $108 billion to companies that buy its chips. Also, take a look at the relationships among Oracle, OpenAI and Nvidia. Oracle buys chips to set up data centres. OpenAI commits to owning and using data centres. The chips are bought with debt that may be guaranteed by Nvidia, which is also a co-signer and guarantor on a $250 billion data-centre plan by OpenAI.

Mr Jensen ran Nvidia alone with over 40 departments directly reporting to him. This worked brilliantly while he was there. How that structure will be reworked is a big question. He (along with spouse Lori) is also the fourth-largest shareholder with a stake of around 3.6 per cent, amounting to 800 million shares. Even after the selloff that’s worth over $130 billion. All Nvidia equity consists of voting shares and the company’s structure was such that the 11-member board needed only a majority resolution to sack him. Until there’s a clear succession plan, and until the geopolitical tangle is unravelled (or quietly buried), Nvidia’s stock could continue its deep dive. Investors are wondering what it might drag down in its wake.