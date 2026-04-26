Oil shock 2026: Milder than the 1970s but reshaping India's energy outlook

The blockade of the Persian Gulf will likely run for a while. Let’s assume that the price of oil will stabilise at $160 a barrel, roughly a doubling over what it was before the war started. The short-term manifestations are visible. The Indian economy faces a decline in inward remittances, a contraction in merchandise exports, and an expanded import bill for energy. What about a more strategic view, looking into 2027 and beyond? We must identify the forces at work and trace the adjustment process. This will involve speculation, but it can be grounded in economic history and macroeconomic principles.

The 1970s shock vs the 2026 shock

The decade of the 1970s provides us the reference point. The world experienced big jumps in prices of crude oil in 1973 and 1979. We understand the mechanics of those shocks and their resolutions. That gives us insights into what we face today.

The share of oil and gas in global energy supply has declined from 62 per cent in the 1970s to 55 per cent today. The global economy is more energy-efficient: Moving from 7.9 megajoules per dollar of gross domestic product (GDP) to 5.3 megajoules, a gain of 33 per cent. Global oil intensity per dollar of GDP dropped from 117.6 gm to 69.4 gm, a 41 per cent reduction.

What about the Indian data? The share of oil and gas in the Indian energy mix expanded from 13 per cent in the 1970s to 31 per cent today, an increase of 139 per cent. Oil intensity in India has stagnated at 63 gm of oil per dollar of GDP.

The magnitude of the price disruption is different. The 1970s featured a 12-fold price increase, from $2.9 to $35 a barrel. Brent is at $105. Let’s assume the current environment involves a twofold increase, from $80 to $160. Market clearing requires a price level that balances supply and demand. It is not yet established whether $160 is the equilibrium price. We hope this much price adjustment suffices to grow global supply and crimp global demand to the extent required. If the adjustment concludes near this level, this shock is milder than the 1970s episode.

Wealth transfer from importing economies to exporting economies is another view of the global macroeconomic disruption. In 1980, this transfer equalled 2.5 per cent of world GDP. The current projection suggests a transfer of 1 per cent of world GDP.

How will the world respond?

We must turn to the institutional framework of macroeconomic policy. In the 1970s, central banks lacked coherent nominal anchors and made mistakes, generating macroeconomic instability. Modern macroeconomics was created in response to the mistakes of the global macro response to the oil shock. Inflation targeting, floating exchange rates, open capital accounts: All these were born of the misery of the 1970s. Today, inflation-targeting central banks oversee the bulk of the global GDP. The major central banks will not repeat the errors of the 1970s in response to the price shock.

Energy demand exhibits low price elasticity in the short run. Over time, sustained price increases alter behaviour. Households and firms tenaciously seek alternatives. The technological frontier now offers substitution possibilities, which did not exist in the 1970s. As an example, fossil fuels monopolised mobility 50 years ago. Today, electric vehicles offer a viable alternative.

The transition to renewable energy is ablaze all over the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s energy blackmail in Europe induced a one-percentage point annual increase in the renewables’ share in energy supply. The 2026 price shock is fuelling renewables worldwide. In the 1970s, there was no such thing.

Follow the money

We must examine the recycling of petrodollars. A higher oil price operates as a consumption tax. Income shifts from importing economies like India to exporting economies. The subsequent deployment of this income dictates global demand patterns. How does that money find its way back into global demand? The mechanics of petrodollar recycling will differ from the experience of the 1970s.

The frozen Persian Gulf restricts export volumes for countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), creating revenue shortfalls. Establishing alternative transit infrastructure, such as pipelines to the Red Sea, is a strategic necessity for them. An important scenario is one where sovereign wealth is deployed to eliminate the Strait of Hormuz bottleneck. This requires drawing down on wealth through asset sales in global financial markets, and bond issuance.

In this scenario, the region of the Persian Gulf will have capital expenditure for massive construction and engineering projects, expanding to perhaps $150 billion annually. Simultaneously, the geopolitical environment dictates investment in military capability. Procuring new defence systems to protect against drone and missile attacks will require approximately $100 billion annually. We may then envision this combination of engineering and defence procurement as a new pathway for demand of $250 billion a year into the global economy from the GCC.

In the 1970s, the petrodollar-recycling process was dominated by financial flows. The global financial system was not ready for this. Many countries utilised capital controls, exchange rates were inflexible, and there was no inflation targeting. Today, petrodollar recycling will be a combination of these engineering and defence purchases, alongside financial flows into a better global financial system. This promises a better environment for global macro.

Implications for India

A lot of the projects in West Asia will be done by global firms, using Indian workers. Remittances from Indian workers will do well.

Renewables, drones and missiles, oil and gas engineering: These three areas are important in export markets. The domestic environment in these areas is relatively subdued. Indian firms will do well by trying to obtain revenues from the coming engineering boom in the West Asia, and from the global boom in renewables and defence. If the regime in Iran or Russia normalises, there would be reconstruction there also. To the extent that domestic policymakers improve the local policy environment for renewables and for cutting-edge military exports, this will help.