Oil shock strains FY27 finances, but buffers may contain fiscal slippage

While crude oil prices have yo-yoed through the year, the average price for the Indian basket of crude oil in the financial year so far (up to November 6, 2026) stands at about $102 per barrel. This would result in adverse outcomes via multiple channels, although the recent cooling in oil prices following the mid-terms in the United States, if sustained, may provide some much-awaited respite.

The oil & gas industry has been a key source of support for the exchequer, contributing as much as ₹4.8 trillion to the Government of India’s (GoI’s) finances, and another ₹3.4 trillion directly to the States’ exchequers in 2025-2026. Together, this amounted to a sizeable 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), equivalent to one-third of the estimated combined fiscal deficit of the GoI and the states. These cash flows are expected to come under stress in the ongoing financial year.

The GoI had already cut excise duty on petrol and diesel at the end of March 2026, giving oil marketing companies (OMCs) headroom to compensate for refining losses. With every ₹1/litre cut in such duties resulting in an estimated annual shortfall of ₹15,000 crore-16,000 crore, this measure would compress the GoI’s excise duty collections in FY27, although this would be partly offset by measures to shore up revenues from fuel exports.

Despite this, and the hikes in the retail selling prices of petrol and diesel through May 2026, the OMCs incurred substantial losses during Q1FY27. The sector’s contribution to the GoI in the form of corporation taxes and dividend income, which had amounted to about ₹59,600 crore and ₹25,700 crore, respectively, in FY26, is set to reduce in the ongoing fiscal.

Additionally, under recoveries of OMCs on LPG, which stood at ₹62,000 crore by end-June 2026, are expected to exacerbate. The estimated loss per domestic cylinder was ₹500 in Q1 FY27 and remained at ₹300/cylinder in September 2026. Cumulative losses are likely to rise further if elevated international prices persist without a commensurate increase in domestic selling prices or additional government compensation, over and above the ₹30,000 crore approved in August 2025.

Further, the surge in prices of key raw materials, including LNG, and finished fertiliser prices, along with the depreciation of the USD/INR pair, render the GoI’s budgeted fertiliser subsidy amount of ₹1.71 trillion inadequate. Given the prevailing natural gas prices and international commodity prices, the subsidy requirement for the sector is expected to exceed the Budget Estimates by ₹0.8 trillion-1 trillion, and Icra expects the GoI to make additional allocations during the year.

Overall, these revenue and spending pressures are estimated to result in a material fiscal gap of about ₹2.9 trillion in FY27, equivalent to 0.7 per cent of GDP.

However, a couple of shock absorbers could assuage a part of the pain. First, the Customs duty hikes on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent earlier could net the GoI about ₹50,000 crore in the financial year.

Secondly, the GoI had allocated ~1 trillion towards the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF) as a part of its spending in FY26. Besides, the GoI’s stake sale in IDBI Bank is set to fetch it ~26,000 crore, which would take the miscellaneous capital receipts past the budgeted target of ~80,000 crore for FY27.

With this, we expect the fiscal slippage to be limited to 20 basis points above the budgeted target of 4.3 per cent of GDP for FY27. Additionally, the GoI could choose to pare discretionary expenditure, including capital spending, to further curtail the fiscal slippage, although this may dampen economic growth and be a sub-optimal solution. We estimate such savings, or the gap between approved and actual expenditure, to have amounted to ~1.6 trillion-1.7 trillion in FY26.

Regardless, fiscal slippage may not entirely manifest itself in higher market borrowings. Inflows under savings deposits, certificates and the Public Provident Fund have surged by 54 per cent in the first half of FY27, portending a considerable overshooting of the budgeted target on this front. This would provide some buffer to the GoI, even if bank deposit rates start to rise with the onset of the repo-rate hike cycle.

At present, we are pencilling in another rate hike from the MPC in December 2026, given the bleak outlook for food inflation. Subsequent hikes, if any, would take a cue from whether the crude-oil price eases further in the next few months, and its implications for the inflation outlook.