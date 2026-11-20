But for the 25 hours he is in New Delhi, Mr Shah will leave domestic worries behind. He took office eight months ago, on the back of the stupendous electoral victory of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), popularised by its election symbol, the ghanti (bell). From 11 seats in the last general election, the RSP shot up to 182 in a 275-member house in the 2026 poll, just two short of a two-thirds majority. The irony is that even with this order of seats, the government is hobbled: Zero seats in the Upper House or in any of the provinces. The next set of elections to the Upper House is scheduled for 2028. So, till then, only those reforms on which there is a political consensus are likely to become law. By temperament, Mr Shah is not a consensus man, nor is diplomacy his forte. This makes structural reform via legislation a bit harder. To make up for this, the government has tended to resort to optics to showcase its work: The arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak, for instance, or the attempted arrest of Nepali Congress leader and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on charges of money laundering, nixed because of legal infirmities.

This could be because Mr Shah’s Cabinet is the youngest in Nepal’s history and only two of its 17 members have ministerial experience. Expectations are high, but promises made during the campaign are nowhere near fulfilment. The most consequential among them is land reform, specifically land ownership certificates, called Lalpurja (because of the red paper on which they are printed). Like in India, not all tillers of land are certified owners. They may have owned the land for generations but without a valid, verified Lalpurja. There’s simply no legally recognised property ownership in Nepal. Banks won’t approve loans against unverified land. Government offices won’t process transfers. Courts won’t uphold ownership claims without it. This is one reason for the infancy of Nepal’s real-estate sector. But there is also politics. Lalpurja was a signal promise of the RSP during the elections. But given his background as mayor of Kathmandu and his ruthless action against squatters and encroachment, Mr Shah has indeed ordered clearing squatters but has paid scant attention to how these families should be re-housed. If this is ignored (many so-called squatter families are currently housed in camps) the mood could turn against the ghanti very quickly.

Corruption is another serious problem. Tiny Lame Ahal village, just outside Pokhara, one of Nepal’s biggest tourist destinations, used to be conservative and determinedly pro-Nepali Congress. At 50-something, Ganga Gurung is not a typical ghanti supporter. Ghanti supporters tend to be younger. But she says dramatically: “Even if you hold a pistol to my head, I will vote Ghanti. They opened our eyes.” Although party chief Rabi Lamichhane has cases of corruption against him (he was in prison when “liberated” by a mob that led to Mr Oli’s resignation), there is no movement on those files. Scandals involving “fixers” and the rigging of courts abound.

Existential problems continue. Lack of employment has been exacerbated by the return of migrant workers from West Asia. In March this year alone, of the three million who work in the region, around 6,000 Nepali workers had applied online to return home. The remittances these migrants sent back to Nepal represent more than a third of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and some of them could now need to find employment at home. Natural disasters have added another dimension to the management of emergencies in Nepal.

That foreign policy is not a priority for the Shah government is understandable though appearing to balance the interests of India and China in the region is crucial if Nepal wants to be left in peace. When he comes to India, the two sides are likely to unveil a 10-year vision document: A peek at this reveals nothing new. The two most contentious areas — India’s Agniveer scheme and the recruitment challenge it represents for Nepal; and differences on the delineation of the border — are unlikely to come any closer to resolution during this trip. Nepal’s attention is also divided: When the PM is in India, a large high-ranking parliamentary delegation will be in China at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party at the same time. Although China has been courting Nepal with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), financing for it is yet to come.

The unknown element is the role of the United States (US) in Nepal. In the past, US policy used to be influenced by India’s stance. This is gradually changing, though Kathmandu is wary of riling New Delhi on this score.