Policymakers need to take note of India's rapidly-shifting jobs landscape

This is because neither economists nor politicians want to acknowledge a stark reality. And till we do so, the jobs problem will not be tackled effectively. Whether we like it or not, the future of mass employment in India is going to be either gig and contract work or self-employment for the vast majority of young entering the job market between now and 2030. The share of our young population, the 15-29 working age group, is expected to peak by then. Accepting this truth needs a change in mindset among both policymakers and jobseekers.

Between artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, internal and external competitive pressures faced by the corporate sector, and the growing inability of even governments to create worthwhile jobs in state-led areas (education, health, policing), good-quality formal jobs with income stability may be levelling off or even shrinking.

The numbers available on job trends tell a clear story. The government’s 2025 Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) says that 56.2 per cent of people who have some kind of livelihood are self-employed; another 20.2 per cent constitute casual labour. Only 23.6 per cent are in salaried or wage employment.

The Annual Survey of Industries’ 2023-24 data shows that contract labour has doubled over the last quarter-century, from 20 per cent at the turn of the century to 42 per cent.

The Azim Premji University’s State of Working India 2026 notes that, despite the rise in graduate qualifications, 40 per cent of young people in the 15-25 age group remain unemployed and even in the 25-29 cohort, 20 per cent don’t find jobs.

Saurabh Mukherjea’s book, Breakpoint: The Crisis of the Middle Class and the Future of Work, co-authored with Nandita Rajhansa and Sapana Bhavsar, underlines the same issue: Graduation does not guarantee a job; rather, it increases the probability of unemployment. Mr Mukherjea’s definition of the middle class is the 40 million taxpayers earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹1 crore, but this group, which is key to employment generation, is not growing due to the structural constraints created by automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and over-regulation (among other factors). High job creating sectors like information technology (IT) services, banking and finance, and telecom are now unable to create as many jobs as they did in the past. It is the stagnant spending power of India’s 40-million-strong middle class and its growing debt that, in Mr Mukherjea’s view, will constrain job growth, since nearly 200 million other Indians earn their livelihoods directly or indirectly from this group — cooks, domestic help, delivery agents, ride-hailing platform workers, among others.

The biggest job destruction has happened in middle-skill, middle-level jobs, which have been eaten up by automation and AI. In banks, we can see this transition to fewer middle-skill jobs in the increasing officer-to-clerks ratio, which increased from 62-38 in 2016-17 to 74-26 in 2022-23 in favour of officers, according to a Reserve Bank study on employment in scheduled commercial banks.

The jobs that remain in abundance are at the high-skill and lower-skill levels — your platform workers. This is the reality we have to work with: The polarisation in the job market. Even without embracing jobs pessimism, most policies must be tailored to focus on this issue. The question is not whether job polarisation can be ended, but how we can make jobs at the bottom end explode and make them worthwhile as sources of livelihoods.

The usual remedies we hear from economists are the following: Upskilling, deregulation, more apprenticeships, and improving the quality of education, among others. All these are good things to do, but they are not going to deliver any immediate results even if they are executed well.

First, upskilling will not work if it is government-driven, for it is not a supply-side problem. It is demand-driven. It is the corporate sector — both the big ones and the small ones, which know where the demand for permanent jobs exists — that needs to design courses and work with skilling agents to drive upskilling. Governments can, at best, facilitate or subsidise these endeavours.

Second, deregulation is not a big problem at the central level; it is at the state and municipal levels where the frictions created by regulation really become speedbreakers to job creation. Most of the things that businesses need in order to grow — land, power, water and infrastructure, both physical and social, labour laws — are in the state’s domain. Most of the corruption and rent-seeking behaviour also happens at these lower levels of government, and these levels are changing too slowly. Automation is thus an easier option.

Third, the freebie culture — which has now become a defining feature of our electoral democracy — is eating into state capex and also revenue spending. The recent bout of aggressively contested elections to Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where both the incumbent governments lost the plot despite providing a string of freebies, shows that the winner is not going to have much cash left to invest in growth and jobs.

Fourth, and this is most important, several decades of quota politics — which could worsen once the caste surveys are out — have given the citizen the impression that providing cushy jobs is the government’s work. Social expectations put office jobs (especially in government) at the top of the aspirational ladder for vast sections of the population, and private work in manufacturing or services comes much below that. Engineers, even if they are of employable quality, want to do coding for IT companies and not engineering work at companies that are building the nation.

No electoral cataclysm is going to change this state of affairs, unless we can come to terms with the reality of gig work and self-employment and startups. These are our best hopes for creating livelihoods for the millions who will enter the jobs market in the coming years.

Growth for our banks will come from lending and serving non-salaried people; governments and business schools must seek to promote entrepreneurship rather than salaried jobs. Salaried jobs will only be the icing on the cake, not the cake itself. Solutions will emerge only when mindsets change to acknowledge reality.