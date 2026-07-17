Power, promise and an unfinished dream: The paradox of America at 250

History dealt America an unusually strong hand. Vast fertile land, abundant natural resources and two oceans separating it from Europe and Asia gave the young nation advantages few have enjoyed. While much of the 20th century was scarred by wars fought across continents, the American mainland escaped the devastation that reshaped Europe and large parts of Asia. Geography provided security; abundance created opportunity.

For generations, millions of immigrants crossed oceans in search of freedom, security or simply a better life. They brought labour, skills, ambition and ideas that fuelled American industry, science and innovation. They enriched the country’s intellectual and economic life. Some of them won Nobel Prizes, built transformative companies and helped establish the US as the global centre of technological progress. Today’s fierce political battles over immigration often obscure this deeper historical truth.

America’s founders also understood that prosperity depended on institutions as much as ideals. Its independence coincided almost exactly with the publication of Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations in 1776. Thomas Jefferson admired the book, while Alexander Hamilton drew on its ideas in shaping America’s economic policy. Smith’s message was never that governments should simply stand aside. Markets required justice, infrastructure, education and national defence to flourish. America’s success rested on this balance between private enterprise and effective public institutions. Benjamin Franklin’s memoirs offer a glimpse of that spirit. The efforts to establish Philadelphia’s first public library, organise a volunteer fire brigade and improve civic infrastructure reveal a society learning to build itself from the ground up.

But the American story has always contained another, darker narrative. The nation that proclaimed liberty also tolerated slavery. Its promises of equality coexisted with one of history’s most brutal systems of exploitation. Frederick Douglass’s Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass remains a powerful reminder that much of America’s early prosperity rested on unfree labour.

Its literature has often confronted these contradictions more honestly than its politics. Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn exposed the moral absurdities of slavery and racism through the friendship between a runaway boy and an escaped slave. His later novel, The Gilded Age , immortalised an era in which spectacular economic growth concealed corruption, speculation and widening inequality beneath a glittering surface.

The 20th century brought fresh triumphs and anxieties together. F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby questioned whether the American Dream had become little more than the pursuit of wealth, while John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath revealed the human cost of the Great Depression. Decades later, Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead (2022) returned to a different America, portraying rural poverty and the opioid crisis with a similar moral urgency. Together these works remind us that prosperity has never reached all Americans equally.

After the Second World War, the US emerged as the principal architect of a new international order. It helped establish institutions such as the United Nations (UN), North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), investing not only immense resources but also political credibility in a rules-based world. For decades, American leadership rested as much on trust as on military or economic power.

The Vietnam War, the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the rise of China and the growing political polarisation at home have all complicated America’s global role. Under Donald Trump, many long-standing allies have questioned Washington’s reliability in ways that would once have seemed improbable. International leadership, painstakingly built over generations, can erode surprisingly quickly.

America’s deepest challenges, though, remain domestic. Inequality, racial tensions, political division and declining trust in institutions continue to test the resilience of its democracy. Perhaps the most perceptive description of contemporary America came not from a historian but a poet. At Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, young poet Amanda Gorman described the nation as “not broken, but simply unfinished”. Few observations capture the American experiment more accurately.

The constitutional framework created by the Founding Fathers produced extraordinary prosperity and global influence.

Yet the political upheavals of recent years — including Trump’s remarkable rise and return — have exposed vulnerabilities that many once assumed could never threaten the country. Institutions that appeared permanent now seem more fragile.

At 250, the US remains one of history’s greatest political and economic experiments. Its achievements are undeniable; so are its contradictions. America’s story has never been one of perfection.

It has been a story of constant reinvention. Whether that capacity for renewal endures may prove to be the defining question of its next quarter-century.

The writer is professor of statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.