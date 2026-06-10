Real cost of freebies is the erosion in quality of public spending

As the war continues, these vulnerabilities have become increasingly apparent, and the government may no longer be able to shield consumers from supply shortages, inflation, decelerating growth, exchange rate depreciation, and current account imbalance.

Energy prices have increased sharply and remain elevated as the hostilities continue in West Asia. With the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, the prospects for a reduction in energy prices and an easing of supply disruptions appear unlikely in the near term. Every $10 per barrel increase in crude oil prices is estimated to raise the current account deficit by 0.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already reduced the GDP growth forecast for the year to 6.6 per cent from the 6.9 per cent projected earlier and has raised the inflation forecast from 4.6 per cent to 5.1 per cent. In addition to the war in West Asia, the rainfall deficit projected for the year will adversely impact the growth and inflation scenario.

In a healthy fiscal environment, both the Union and state governments can provide the buffer needed to protect the affected and vulnerable sections of the population. However, there is very little fiscal space to provide such a buffer. The freebies culture has permeated governments at both the Union and states and is being embraced by all political parties.

Once embraced, it becomes difficult to spurn, and the malady becomes universal, increasing in magnitude with every election cycle and imposing a very heavy opportunity cost on stability and growth. Given that almost two-thirds of public spending happens at the state level, with no access to additional revenues available to them, the escalating freebie culture crowds out expenditure on physical infrastructure and human development.

Unfortunately, with analysts mostly focusing on deficits and debt, the deterioration in the quality of state spending has not received much attention. At the aggregate level, states’ fiscal deficits and debt have not raised serious alarms.

As stated by the Sixteenth Finance Commission, “The aggregate financial picture of the State raises some concerns but is not alarming. More serious weaknesses are revealed when we look at individual states” (Para 5.81, p. 107).

The annual article on state finances by the RBI also states: “...the consolidated gross fiscal deficit-GDP ratio continued to remain within the Centre’s prescribed ceiling of 3.5 per cent (including 0.5 per cent linked to power sector reform). Sustained higher capital expenditure strengthens the quality of fiscal adjustment and augurs well for medium-term growth.” (State Finances: A Study of Budgets 2025-26; RBI).

These, however, do not bring out the malady emerging from fiscal trends in the states. The deficit and debt were broadly contained because the volume of borrowings by states is determined by the Union government, particularly when states are indebted to it. As macroeconomic stabilisation is predominantly (but not exclusively) a Central function, control over the borrowing by states helps the Union government calibrate macroeconomic stabilisation.

However, providing quality regional public services such as education and health care, and spending on capacity creation through capital investment, is important to maintain states’ long-term growth. Therefore, the proliferation of freebies should be seen more in terms of the decline in the quality of their spending.

Although some may argue that redistribution through freebies is a legitimate government function, as the market fails to perform this task, it is important to realise that this entails high opportunity costs. Ironically, as identified by the Sixteenth Finance Commission, the states with high revenue deficits are the ones with a high volume of subsidies and transfers, which means that these subsidies have effectively crowded out productive expenditure on physical and human capital.

The trend in states’ spending in India clearly shows a deterioration in quality and the NITI Aayog’s “fiscal health index” does not capture this. The ratio of revenue deficit to total fiscal deficit is only a partial indicator of quality, and the distinction made between “development” and “non-development” spending is misleading. The critical issue that has emerged over the years in state finances is that, even as aggregate revenue deficits have shown only a marginal increase, expenditure on education as a ratio of total expenditure has declined from 16.6 per cent in 2010-11 to 13.1 per cent in 2025-26. Commensurately, expenditure on “social security and welfare”, which includes various types of cash transfers, increased from 3.4 per cent to 6.1 per cent during the period.

This shows that much of the proliferation in subsidies and transfers undertaken for electoral reasons is at the cost of empowering children through quality education. This is clearly retrograde.

The RBI classifies public expenditures under “development” and “non-development” categories, which is a flawed categorisation. Expenditure under general services is classified as “non-development”, while expenditure under social and economic services is considered “development”. Most subsidies and transfers are provided under social and economic services and, therefore, fall into the “development” expenditure category, whereas spending on the protection of life and property and the enforcement of contracts — both essential for development — is considered “non-developmental”.

Ironically, despite the Union Finance Ministry advancing long-term interest-free loans under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (Saspi) scheme of approximately ₹1.5 trillion, the share of capital expenditure in GDP has not shown any appreciable increase. It has remained broadly constant at 2.5-2.7 per cent of GDP, or 13-15 per cent of total expenditure.

The constancy of capital expenditures despite additional grants amounting to ₹1.5 trillion shows that the effect of Saspi has been to soften the states’ budget constraints and provide additional fiscal room to expand subsides and transfers. Although the conditional component of this long-term loan is 63 per cent, given the availability of additional funds, the states can spend less on capital expenditure financed from their own revenues. In other words, despite the conditions, Saspi has provided a cushion to states, enabling them to substitute a part of capital expenditure from their own sources to increase subsidies and cash transfers. Thus, we are faced with a Hobson’s choice, and an improvement in the quality of spending can happen only when governance considerations overtake the freebie culture.