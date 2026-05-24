Spirulina: A natural healthy food, billions of years old, gains traction

Spirulina can, indeed, prove a boon for a country like India where malnutrition, especially protein deficiency (anaemia), is rampant. According to the latest National Family Health Survey-5, conducted during 2019-21, 35.5 per cent of all children under five are “stunted” (having a low height for age), and 19.3 per cent are “wasted” (low weight for height). Overall, about 58 per cent of kids are anaemic, with 32.1 per cent being grossly underweight. Undernourishment is also widely prevalent among adults, with 23 per cent women and 20 per cent men being underweight.

The consumption of this unconventional food item is picking up fast across the world. But the growth is accounted for mostly by fitness enthusiasts, who are aware of its extraordinary nutritional traits, and not by the undernourished people, who actually need it. Stores selling health products now offer a variety of spirulina-based stuff, ranging from tablets and capsules to smoothies and energy bars. These nutrient-dense products not only nourish the bodies but also boost vitality and immunity, thanks to the high level of antioxidants in them. The copious content of vitamins A, C, and E in spirulina facilitates cell regeneration to ensure good skin health. This variety of algae is also known for lowering cholesterol and maintaining blood pressure to ensure cardiovascular health. Besides, by helping the liver and kidney to function properly, spirulina helps eliminate heavy metals and other harmful matter from the body.

However, when compared with developed countries, both the production and consumption of spirulina-based food supplements in India is relatively meagre. In many advanced nations, these products have become almost a regular part of the diets of not only fitness freaks but also of elderly and physically weak individuals. Interestingly, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has been including spirulina in astronauts’ diets during space missions, with good results.

Luckily, spirulina has begun to catch the attention of many Indian aquaculturists, resulting in a significant expansion of its cultivation. Factors like growing demand and high profitability are also contributing to this expansion. Spirulina farming is now counted among the high-value segments of agriculture. It is generally grown on small farms, having water bodies measuring one acre (43,560 square feet) or less. The ponds are often lined with concrete or plastic sheets to prevent water loss due to percolation.

The southern region, which has year-round tropical climate and plentiful sunlight, is deemed ideally suited for spirulina cultivation. It is grown in Maharashtra and Telangana, which have abundant solar radiation and warm climate. Tamil Nadu has emerged as the leading spirulina-producing state, followed, quite distantly, by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The country’s annual production of this is 2,000-2,500 tonnes, with Tamil Nadu alone contributing about 1,500 tonnes. Output in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka is estimated at 300 and 400 tonnes, respectively.

Many cultivators have set up facilities for growing spirulina under controlled atmospheric conditions to produce contamination-free algae required by the pharmaceutical industry. No doubt it involves additional cost but the produce of such farms fetches premium prices, ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 a kg, making it, by far, the most remunerative among all food or cash crops. Even when grown in open water bodies, spirulina yields good profit, selling at anywhere between ₹5,000 and ₹8,000 a kg.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research is promoting spirulina cultivation on scientific lines. The New Delhi-based Indian Agricultural Research Institute recently held a training course on cultivation, processing and commercialisation of spirulina and its value-added products.

Going by the spirulina industry’s reckoning, the rate of growth in annual demand for spirulina, currently hovering at 15-20 per cent, is likely to shoot up as the awareness of its health benefits picks up. The government would do well to promote spirulina and its value-enhanced products through its flagship nutrition-oriented projects, particularly the agriculture ministry’s newly launched “SEHAT Mission”, which envisages nutrition strategies involving innovative and nutritious foods. Spirulina aptly fits the bill for this initiative.