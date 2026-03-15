Stabilising the Indian economy: Why currency depreciation is a good idea

The single-biggest path to economic adjustment for us, in this global mess, is the depreciation of the exchange rate. A weaker rupee initiates a change in relative prices, which helps the economy. It makes imported goods costlier. Faced with higher prices, the people of India will import less. They will shift their consumption and buy more from Indian firms, which bolsters domestic demand. On the external front, a weaker rupee means Indian exports are more competitive, so foreigners buy more from India. Furthermore, for products that are traded at global prices through goods arbitrage, such as steel, the domestic price is made by the global price times the exchange rate. For these firms, exchange-rate depreciation straightaway gives gains in the top line.

Let us pause to ask: Why does the rupee do all these nice things for India at a time when we need it most? Why does the rupee depreciate when faced with all this global distress? The key insight runs through capital flows. When adverse shocks hit India, global capital flows demand cheaper asset valuations in India. This reassessment of risk generates pressure on the currency market. Investors adjust their portfolios, capital flows respond, and the exchange rate moves downward.

In these bad times, we are seeing the whole machinery of the market economy humming. The capital account generates currency depreciation, and currency depreciation bolsters firms and jobs in India. It is a remarkable automatic stabiliser. The elegance of this mechanism is that it requires no movement from the Indian authorities or policymakers. There is no problem of building state capability. There is no problem of policy mistakes. All these good things just happen for free. The only mistakes that can happen are state interference in these natural market processes. It is quite something to behold — the quiet homeostasis of the price system.

Most of us in India, by now, have understood and appreciated this part of the story. There is a broad consensus that a weaker currency aids the economy during a crisis. But we are less willing to support the mirror image of this process: What happens in good times? These exact forces work in reverse in good times. In good times, we get a surge in capital flows, which fuels currency appreciation. Currency appreciation, by altering relative prices in the opposite direction, pulls back the firms and the jobs. Once again, it is an automatic stabiliser, which improves stability — through the spontaneous order of the price system, without requiring actions by government.

Overall, the combination of an open capital account and a flexible exchange rate gives us all this stabilisation for free. It adds up to an automatic stabiliser. In good times, it restrains irrational exuberance; in bad times, it staves off the doom. Many people in India like to oppose openness on the capital account and a market-determined exchange rate. A better understanding of the valuable contribution of these things in building macroeconomic stability for India will help.

Right now, India is doing badly, and we loudly see the gains from exchange-rate depreciation. Consequently, the central bank does not interfere in the market process. But at other times, it interferes in the market process in a discretionary way. This creates all kinds of problems.

The private sector has no idea what will happen when discretionary, unpredictable state action destabilises its expectations and spoils its decision making. When firms cannot model the exchange-rate regime, their choices regarding investment, capacity expansion, and currency hedging are impaired. Further, discretionary action runs into the problems of mistakes and limited state capability. The knowledge required to systematically beat the market and determine the “correct” exchange rate is not available to the state apparatus. While it sounds nice to say “of course, right now exchange-rate depreciation is in India’s interests, but we reserve the right to interfere at future dates based on our judgement”, at a deeper level, that is a bad regime to operate.

Economists have a grand framework for this landscape: “The impossible trinity”. This is the idea that no country can have more than two of three features: Control of its exchange rate, control of its monetary policy, and the benefits of openness on the capital account. Any two of these are attainable; all three are not. If a central bank attempts to manage the exchange rate while capital flows freely, it loses control over domestic interest rates.

We in India have locked down one question. We know that we want control of our own monetary policy with an inflation target. Monetary policy — the short-term interest rate of the economy — will be devoted only to the pursuit of consumer price index stability at 4 per cent. Everyone in India has got this point.

To see the inflation-targeting reform through, we need the other two pieces. The government has to step out of activities on the exchange rate, and it has to step out of interference in the capital account. Both kinds of interference create contradictions, induce mistakes by firms, and hinder Indian economic growth. Embracing the automatic stabiliser of the open economy will give us a long-term, stable, harmonious arrangement that is best-suited to foster Indian success.