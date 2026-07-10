States' fiscal realities vary widely as debt, revenue and capex diverge

The states’ fiscal deficit target is broadly fixed by the government of India (GoI) based on the recommendations of the finance commissions (FC). The borrowings permitted by the GoI to states act as a soft constraint on the size of their fiscal deficit. For instance, based on the recommendations of the 16th FC, the GoI has fixed the net borrowing limit for state governments at 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for FY27-31.

Looking at the revenue side, state governments mainly levy consumption-based taxes such as state goods and services tax (SGST), sales tax on fuels, excise duty on liquor, stamp duties and registration fees (S&R) on property and motor vehicle tax. These together are commonly referred to as states’ own tax revenues (SOTR), which comprise over half of the total revenues of states.

A meaningful way to assess a state’s SOTR is to compare it with others on a per-capita basis. States with a high propensity to consume reported a per-capita SOTR of above ₹25,000 (Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and others) in recent years while others are at ₹15,000 and below (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal). This indicates vast differences in the economic strength of the states, reflecting factors such as urbanisation, infrastructure, resource endowment and employment opportunities.

The bulk of the SOTR is accounted for by SGST collections. A state government cannot unilaterally change the GST rate, which is determined by the GST Council. Therefore, the quantity of goods and services consumed in a state in each of the GST slabs is one of the key determinants of the size and growth of the SGST collections. This consumption pattern is, in turn, affected by domestic and global factors. Unlike SGST, state governments can change sales tax, excise duty and S&R rates. This is evident from the wide variation in the sales tax/VAT rates of petrol and diesel across the states.

An important feature of India’s fiscal federalism is the transfer of resources from the Centre to the states. The overall scheme of revenues and expenditures of the Union Government and the state governments, as set by the Constitution, results in a vertical imbalance between these two tiers of government. To address this imbalance, successive FCs recommend the proportion of shareable Union taxes and duties (called the divisible pool) that will be transferred by the GoI to the states for five years, referred to as the award period.

The 16th FC recently recommended that 41 per cent of the GoI’s divisible pool be transferred to state governments for the award period of FY27-31, in line with the level recommended by the 15th FC for FY22-26. To divide the tax devolution among 28 states, the 16th FC used the horizontal devolution framework, which includes a set of criteria with weights assigned to them.

The commission retained five of the six horizontal devolution criteria used by the 15th FC (population, area, forest, per-capita GSDP and demographic performance) while changing the weights and/or calculation methodology for some of them. To reward efficiency, the 16th FC introduced a new horizontal devolution criterion: Contribution to national GDP, with a weight of 10 per cent. Based on these changes, the percentage shares of 14 states in total tax devolution will be higher during FY27-31 compared to their share during FY22-26.

Besides tax devolution, the GoI transfers grants to states. Some of the grants are recommended by the FC while others are related to schemes implemented by the Centre. Here as well, the amount of grants each state receives can vary quite widely in absolute terms.

On the expenditure side, 75-80 per cent of the states’ spending tends to be on the revenue account, with the balance on capital projects. Within revenue expenditure, states’ outgo on salaries, pensions and interest payments tends to be fixed in nature and accounts for nearly half of the total revenue expenditure. The balance is on various kinds of subsidies and welfare spending.

Ideally, a state should be able to meet its revenue expenditure out of its revenue receipts. However, most states have a revenue deficit, with some reporting a level as high as 1-1.5 per cent of GDP. Only a few states recorded a revenue surplus: Gujarat, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

A large revenue deficit relative to GSDP is unfavourable as it shrinks the fiscal space available for capital spending. Once again, many states spend less than 2.5 per cent of GSDP on capex, with very few states such as Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh consistently recording a level above 3 per cent of GSDP.

Spending by state governments on capital projects plays a key role in the economic development of the country. Aside from using their normal fiscal space for such spending, the 50-year interest-free capex loans by the GoI to the states have played an important role in boosting states’ capital spending in recent years. The interest-free capex loans are over and above the net borrowing limit of the state governments. The GoI started these loans in FY21 and their allocation has been enhanced to a sizable ₹2.0 trillion for FY27.

Notwithstanding the fact that the states have to work with a by-and-large similar fiscal deficit target, actual fiscal outcomes differ markedly from year to year and state to state. A related outcome of this is that leverage (defined as debt and guarantees as a percentage of state GDP) at the individual state level can range from as low as 13 per cent for states such as Odisha to as high as 45 per cent for Punjab. As a result, the burden of interest payments too shows huge variability at the state level, ranging from 3-26 per cent of revenue receipts.

Looking ahead, FY27 could turn out to be a somewhat challenging year for state finances as looming concerns on economic growth due to several domestic and global factors could lead to states’ revenues undershooting the budgeted level. Wider revenue deficits in FY27 than the levels anticipated in their budget estimates would squeeze the space available for capex in the ongoing financial year, which will have implications for the overall GDP growth of the country.