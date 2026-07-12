Talent crunch: Why are there so few takers for top jobs in banks?

The Mumbai monsoon encouraged me to say “yes” to the idea of spending an evening over coffee with two banker friends who were having fun betting on the next part-time chairman of HDFC Bank Ltd.

There has been intense speculation since Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer and former secretary of Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, resigned in March saying “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that he had observed over the last two years, were “not in congruence” with his “personal values and ethics”.

One of the banker duo was dead sure that HDFC Bank wouldn’t go for another IAS official while the other had a hunch that another IAS would walk in.

As it happens, Rajiv Kumar will be the second IAS officer to hold this position at India’s most valued bank after Chakraborty resigned. Kumar is a 1984-batch officer who retired as Finance Secretary in February 2020; later, he was the Chief Election Commissioner of India (May 2022-February 2025).

An IAS holding this position is not rare across banks.

ICICI Bank Ltd had two consecutive part time chairmen from this cadre – Girish Chandra Chaturvedi (July 2018-June 2024) who retired as India’s petroleum secretary; PK Sinha, 31st Cabinet Secretary of India, succeeded him. Both are 1977-batch IAS.

An IAS officer of the 1978 batch, C S Rajan, who had retired as the Chief Secretary of the government of Rajasthan in 2016, has been part-time chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd since January 2024. Former IAS officer and ex-Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) chairman Debasish Panda took charge as part-time chairman of Bandhan Bank last week.

In the public sector, Bank of Baroda had Hasmukh Adhia – a 1981-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre who had served as the finance secretary and revenue secretary – in the same position, and the Central Bank of India had Tapan Ray (a 1982 IAS batch of Gujarat cadre).

If not an IAS, banks typically go for a former central banker or a reputable commercial banker for the post. The third option is an economist or academician. To cite a few examples, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor N Vishwanathan is currently part-time chairman of Axis Bank Ltd; his colleague R S Gandhi is holding the position at Yes Bank Ltd and yet another deputy governor, H R Khan, is associated with AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Shankar Acharya, a prominent economist and former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, was a part- time chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2006-18). Another economist, Ashok Lahiri, the 12th Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and currently Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, was the first part-time chairman of Bandhan Bank.

Of course, there are exceptions such as Rakesh Makhija. A chemical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, former president of the industrial market division (strategic industries) and a member of the group executive committee of the SKF Group. Makhija was part-time chairman of Axis Bank between July 2019 and October 2023.

There was heated discussion over coffee on what the IAS cadre and former central bankers bring to the table for a bank. One hinted at “navigating” the central bank and the government but, at the end, all three of us agreed that most of them have a special skill which is essential to run a bank well. An IAS, who has risen from being a district collector to, say, a finance secretary, has enormous administrative skill. They may lack financial knowledge but typically they grasp things faster than others and bring in the larger perspective which helps run a bank.

Similarly, a central banker, apart from deep industry knowledge, brings in regulatory rigour, compliance and governance – the bedrock of an institution rooted in public trust.

The evening discussion also veered round two key appointments in the banking sector – in an executive role. Will Sashi Jagdishan get yet another term to run HDFC Bank as MD and CEO? And who will occupy the chair of Kotak Bank boss Ashok Vaswani in January 2027?

The focus was on the thinning talent pool for the MD and CEO as well as part-time chairman. Indeed, there is a talent crunch but the challenge is not insurmountable. There are two key issues behind this phenomenon.

One, the RBI is not liberal when it comes to approving the compensation package of a bank CEO. The regulator looks into many metrics to deny the ask for a large package. However deserving a banker is, if the organisation is not that big, the executive is unlikely to get a handsome package.

This is not the case with a non-banking financial company (NBFC). Some of the NBFC heads draw far larger packages than executives running even large banks. Many bankers are leaving the banking fold to join NBFCs but the opposite is not happening unless the executive has seen enough of the NBFC sector and is ready to try out banking.

If this is the case for the MD and CEOs, for the part-time chairman, Section 20 of the Banking Regulation Action 1949 comes in the way. This section prohibits banking companies from granting loans to any firm where a director is involved. The exposure is capped at Rs25 lakh; any amount higher than that needs the board approval.

Shouldn’t the independent directors be exempt from this? The government can make an exception for the independent directors through a notification. If that's done, many more competent professionals will throw their hats in the ring.

Over-dependence on bureaucrats and central bankers reflects an uncomfortable reality – that the banking system is struggling to produce a sufficiently deep pipeline of leaders for its boardrooms. Not just for CEOs and whole-time directors, even independent directors’ compensation needs a relook by the RBI.

Finally, the IAS cadre also dominates the regulatory turf. Look at the RBI: After a gap of five years (when Raghuram Rajan and Urjit Patel headed the central bank), the IAS officers have returned to the Mint Road.

Since its inception, barring one (former Life Insurance Corp. of India chief T S Vijayan), bureaucrats have been leading the IRDAI. Ditto, the market regulator. IAS officers have been heading the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) almost continuously barring one exception – Madhavi Puri Buch (2022-25) who broke the streak. After her tenure ended, Tuhin Kanta Pandey (a 1987 batch officer of the Odisha cadre) announced the return of the IAS here.

The last part of our discussion was the most interesting one. Currently, all three principal financial regulators – RBI, Sebi and IRDAI – are headed by IAS officers. Two of them had retired before they took over the current assignment while Sanjay Malhotra, an IAS officer of the 1990 batch Rajasthan cadre, took over as the RBI governor when he was revenue secretary.

All three are members of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC). This apex-level, non-statutory body, set up in December 2010 to strengthen macroeconomic supervision, promote financial inclusion, and enhance coordination among various financial sector regulators, is headed by the finance minister. The FSDC sub-committee which acts as the primary preparatory and operational body for resolving inter-regulatory issues and monitoring emerging financial risks is chaired by the RBI governor by design, regardless of seniority.

Since Malhotra is junior to two other regulators and the IAS cadre is perceived to be very hierarchical in structure, does it come in the way of the working of the sub-committee? I don’t think so.