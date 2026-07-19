Teak is out of the woods as farmers embrace it as a wealth-generating crop

Though now found widely in Asia, Africa and Latin America, the teak plant (Tectona grandis) originated in the region spanning India, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos. According to a recent Global Teak Resources and Market Assessment Report, brought out by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), India holds about 35 per cent of the world’s teak resources. Yet, it is the world’s largest importer of this wood. In fact, most of the teakwood traded in the global timber bazaar lands up in India. Still, the country’s demand is only partially satiated.

Going by the timber industry’s reckoning, India annually needs around 1.80 billion cubic feet (approximately 51 million cubic metres) of teakwood, whereas the domestic supply is merely about 90 million cubic feet (or 2.55 million cubic metres). This leaves a gigantic gap of 95 per cent, which is practically impossible to bridge even by cornering all the supplies in the international teak market. India, therefore, sources teakwood from almost all the teak-producing countries, notably Ecuador, Brazil, Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ghana, and its immediate neighbour, Myanmar, which is, by far, the largest supplier. “Burma teak” is the most coveted hardwood in India.

As part of the broad policy of trimming import dependence and stepping up Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) wherever possible, the Centre, along with the governments of several states, is encouraging teak farming to augment local supplies. Various kinds of incentives, including liberal financial subsidies, are being offered for this purpose. Forest policies are also being tweaked to facilitate greater, albeit sustainable, exploitation of natural teakwood resources, and promote teak cultivation on privately owned non-forest lands. Planting teak trees on the borders of crop fields is being incentivised under agro-forestry promotion programmes to supplement farmers’ income. The growing realisation that global teak supplies are limited, and likely to remain so in the foreseeable future, is spurring such initiatives. The FAO’s report clearly points out that there is almost a negligible expansion of the global net area under teak plantation since 1990.

Among the recent pro-teak farming moves by different states, the two most noteworthy ones are by the governments of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. While Chhattisgarh has announced a 100 per cent subsidy for teak planting on private lands, Maharashtra has issued a notification to remove teak from the list of regulated tree species, thereby freeing the harvesting, transportation and trade of this prized wood from needless regulatory hurdles. The other states which are doling out significant incentives, including financial incentives, for teak cultivation include Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Interestingly, the slogan coined by the Chhattisgarh government for its teak-promotion campaign reads: “Har khet mein Sagwan, har Kisan samriddh”. It broadly means that having teak trees in every farm can make every farmer prosperous. The state government is meeting the total cost of planting teak on up to 5 acres (about 2 hectares) through a 100 per cent grant. Special financial assistance packages are being provided for larger plantations as well. The objective, as stated by the government, is to create a new, and an enduring, avenue for wealth creation for the farming community.