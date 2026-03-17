The calculus of war: Power, oil, and the logic of conflict in Iran

Americans.

The reason I say it is pleasurable is that both countries are extremely insular and inward-focused. Large domestic markets and populations ensure that people in both these countries can live in indestructible helium balloons of LSD-type brain haze.

So, many Indians that I have spoken to prior to and after the outbreak of this war have had no idea where Iran actually is on the map, how big the land mass is and, more pertinently, where Iran stands on the economic and scientific fronts. When I used to point out (just prior to the war) that we, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were actually just 100 miles (160 km) from south Iran, my home parties would either end right then or the demand for alcohol would increase markedly.

Most Indians, as most Americans, are completely unaware of how deep the knowledge of science goes in Iran. But since that is not the topic of this article, most of these two nationalities also don’t know that Iran gave us algebra and that branch of mathematics is very relevant today.

Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi (approx 820 CE) wrote Al-Kitab al-Mukhtasar fi Hisab al-Jabr wal-Muqabala — the word algebra comes directly from al-jabr in the title.

He systematised solving linear and quadratic equations without using symbols such as x or y.

(Not-so-trivia: The word algorithm is derived from his Latinised name: Algoritmi.)

So algebra is about solving for unknowns — very germane in today’s context. And calculus, at its deepest level, is about the quantification of change and flow.

What it reveals philosophically is that the infinite is navigable. Calculus tames infinity. It says you can divide something into infinitely many pieces and still get a meaningful, finite answer. Infinity is not chaos — it has structure. Calculus works because nature tends to be continuous — things don’t jump arbitrarily. It encodes the belief that reality flows rather than leaps.

The present contains the future.

If you know the rate of change at every moment, you can reconstruct the entire journey — past and future. This is why calculus underlies all of physics. The universe’s laws are written as differential equations — meaning nature itself thinks in rates of change.

And this is how we merge algebra and calculus into understanding the impact of this war on Iran.

Here are some brief facts about Iran’s economy:

GDP is around $375 billion.

Per capita GDP is about $4,000.

The exchange rate is roughly IRR 1,500,000 per US dollar in the parallel market.

Inflation is about 49 per cent.

The fiscal deficit is about 4 per cent of GDP.

The debt/GDP ratio is about 30 per cent.

Foreign debt is near zero, largely due to western sanctions.

The defence budget is about $8–9 billion annually.

Oil production monthly is about 100 million barrels of crude (roughly3.3 million barrels per day).

Oil exports monthly are about 45 million barrels (roughly 1.5 million barrels per day).

Oil reserves are about 208.6 billion barrels, the third-largest in the world.

Gas exports are about 515 billion cubic feet per year (roughly 14.6 billion cubic meter annually).

Gas reserves are about 1,200 trillion cubic feet, the second-largest in the world. Now, let’s get the calculus done, given the delta in oil. Remember, calculus is about change.

The war windfall dividend Out of the hundred million barrels per month that it produces, Iran exports about half and about 80 per cent of that goes to China. Since the war began, even a conservative view of the extra revenue for Iran from oil exports, at the current price of $100 per barrel, is about $1.5 billion per month, assuming a pre-war price baseline of roughly $70 per barrel.

That is $18 billion annualised. Now assume a stable state $125 price for the next couple of years (we will come to this scenario in a bit). Iran then ends up making another $25–30 billion per year. Hold this number for two years, and Iran gets an extra $50–60 billion. Of course, a fair bit of the oil goes through shadow networks and carries discounts — though now those discounts have largely narrowed.

From a strictly financial perspective, the war has ‘inflated’ the value

of Iran’s core assets. (However, because Iran’s infrastructure — like Kharg Island — is a target, they are racing to sell as much as possible before facilities are degraded.)

Natural gas: Iran is the world’s third-largest natural gas producer and holds the second-largest proven gas reserves globally. Most of its gas exports move through pipelines to Turkey and Iraq, while the majority of production is consumed domestically.

Minerals & non-oil exports: Iran has massive reserves of copper, iron ore and zinc. As global supply chains fear

a wider West Asia collapse, these commodity prices have spiked 10-15 per cent. Iran’s mineral exports — typically worth about $12 billion annually — are seeing a modest ‘war premium’ in valuation.

So here is a simple oil-driven summary of what this war means for Iran at a $125-per-barrel average price for the next couple of years:

Estimated monthly war gain Crude oil: Around $2.5 billion Total revenue increase: $2.5 billion per month from oil alone That is about $30 billion a year and $60 billion over two years from oil alone.

Natural gas gain: Around $300-400 million per month, or $3-4 billion per year Minerals gain: Around $100-150 million per month, $1.5 billion per year.

Sigma that, and we get around $35-40 billion per year.

Let’s allocate half of that to defence and rebuilding. To be sure, given Iran’s frugal engineering methods (much like our jugaad) — such as using motorcycle engines for their Shahed drones — they may not even spend that much on defence ultimately.

They can use a fair bit from this war largesse to stimulate the domestic economy and still have a lot left over.

And if you assume, just for some gallows hallucination, an average of $150 per barrel for the next couple of years, you are looking at an oil windfall — versus a $70 baseline — of roughly $40-50 billion per year, or about $80-100 billion over two years.

Discount all of this 15-20 per cent for my over-reaching over-simplification.

On a GDP size of roughly $375 billion, that is still a stimulus that you can take home to your mother.

Not just Iran

Actually, come to think of it, almost all major oil-producing economies of the world are in the middle of war — the US, Russia, West Asia. Russia is taking in around $10 billion a month extra today; US oil majors are drinking champagne like India drinks hooch.

Is this just a coincidence, or are there dots that can be joined by dotted lines? Why would these countries want to stop the party when just the canapes have started going around? So why not $125? $150?

As the journalist P. Sainath famously coined in his masterpiece Everybody Loves a Good Drought, the most powerful blocs today love this war.

Not least, Iran.

Oil is taking the warring world up in a virtuous vortex. It’s sucking the rest of the world into a quixotic quagmire.

Calling an early end to this crocodile-teary, faux maudlin war is in nobody’s interest except for the (oil) impecunious parts of the world.