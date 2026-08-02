The economics of survival in an era of worsening climate extremes
The fact is that green technology is now making inroads into countries not for climate mitigation but because it makes more energy and economic sense
Sunita Narain
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I was in Europe in late June for meetings, and the heat was on. Even for an Indian accustomed to high temperatures, the intensity of the sun was searing. It was also evident that these countries are not designed for heat, from buildings to devices for temperature control. As I made my way home, the monsoon was crashing across India. Mumbai, the financial capital, was brought to its knees with floodwaters taking over roads and entering homes. Cloudbursts in the Himalayas and Western Ghats were bringing with them landslides and loss of property. Then there was news of damage to roads and bridges, some of which were built only recently. The investment was clearly unmindful of the climate extremes we now face. And all this has unfolded in a matter of one week.
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