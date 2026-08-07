The Great Indian Waiting Game: Buffering… Please wait, patiently

We waited for everything (and somehow survived).

My generation grew up when time moved at the speed of a government file. There was no app to track progress, no notification announcing delays, no customer care executive apologising in a voice that sounded like an instruction manual translated from another language.

You waited. You adjusted. You invented ways to fill the time.

The biggest daily wait was for Doordarshan to begin transmission — the familiar logo appearing to Ravi Shankar’s sitar strains meant the nation had finally received permission to watch television.

There was only one channel, and it carried the authority of a visiting head

of state.

Sunday was sacred. Sometimes it was the movie. Sometimes it was Cosmos, when Carl Sagan explained the stars we’d spent entire summers staring at from our terraces.

Before the universe unfolded came the engineering exercise. Someone adjusted the antenna, someone thumped the television, someone held the wire at an angle known only to Indian physics. “Don’t move. The picture is clear.”

A human being became part of the broadcasting equipment.

Then came Young Tarang on Sundays, when pimply preteens discovered Nazia Hassan, neon colours and the possibility that pop stars could survive on hairspray alone. Chitrahaar was the midweek pilgrimage. A few film songs on Doordarshan could empty streets faster than the opening titles of Mahabharat.

For those hungry for the outside world, rare English music videos and imported programmes felt like contraband. Hot Tracks and heavily edited British comedies arrived in tiny doses, with jokes occasionally disappearing somewhere between London and Doordarshan, presumably after failing the national morality test.

Then there was Krishi Darshan, where seeds and soil briefly became prime-time celebrities. In an era when entertainment was rationed, even farming techniques could command family attention.

Even adverts had their own moment of arrival. Surf’s Lalitaji appeared with her famous lesson: “Kharidaari mein samajhdari hai”. Today, we click “Buy Now” before discovering the problem. Back then, even detergent came with a moral lesson.

Sunday movies created their own social ecosystem because the wait itself was half the entertainment. Neighbours appeared, children colonised the floor, adults annexed the sofas. It was the only time India organised itself without a WhatsApp group.

The movie could vanish because of a hockey match, a political speech or a national emergency. Nobody threatened to cancel a subscription. Nobody launched an online ragebait campaign. We simply accepted that entertainment had once again lost to

the Republic.

We waited for photographs.

Today, we photograph a dosa from 17 angles before eating it, as though preparing evidence for a culinary trial. Back then, photography was an event. You bought film, posed carefully and handed the roll to a photo studio.

Then began the wait.

Days later, it emerged as an envelope of memories. Someone’s eyes were shut, someone had wandered into the frame, someone looked as though they were fleeing the police. Yet every photograph mattered because every photograph had earned its place.

We waited for letters, too.

Inland letters and postcards carried news, gossip and affection across distances. The postman was not merely delivering mail; he was delivering emotion.

Penfriend columns in magazines created friendships across cities and countries. A letter disappeared into the unknown, followed by the delicious uncertainty: Would a stranger become a friend, or perhaps even a first love?

Today, messages travel in seconds. Back then, friendship itself had a postal address.

We waited for the brown-jacketed Reader’s Digest, for Chandamama, and for cream rolls from the neighbourhood bakery, announced by the cheerful ring of a bicycle bell. That sound could mobilise children faster than any delivery notification.

We waited for music.

Wednesday nights belonged to Binaca Geetmala. Before playlists and algorithms decided our tastes, there was Ameen Sayani’s unforgettable greeting: “Behno aur bhaiyo...”

We didn’t search for music. It came looking for us.

Even buying music required commitment. A new cassette was not an impulse purchase. You saved money, visited the record store, and carried your chosen treasure home.

Then came the VCP era.

A new movie did not appear the moment you wanted it. You waited for the neighbourhood video parlour to get a copy. After finally watching it, the best action scene was often ruined because someone had fast-forwarded and rewound the cassette so many times that the hero looked like he was fighting through Delhi smog.

For families with one landline, privacy was a mythical concept. The person holding the receiver was not making a call. They were occupying national infrastructure.

For teenage romance, the PCO booth was the battlefield. You waited for the yellow glass box to become free, stepped in nervously and attempted a private conversation while knowing ten impatient people outside were probably listening.

The alternative was prank calls. Armed with the Yellow Pages, we dialled random numbers and discovered comedy before caller ID ruined everything.

Today, impatience has become a personality trait. A food delivery taking 12 minutes feels like betrayal. A video buffering for three seconds feels like civilisation has collapsed.

The irony is that our parents, who waited months for letters and years for a telephone connection, seemed far more peaceful than us.

Maybe waiting taught us that anticipation was part of the pleasure. A seasonal mango, a new cassette and a freshly developed photograph all tasted better for making us wait.

Today, everything arrives quickly. Almost too quickly.

The Great Indian Waiting Game has ended. We have replaced patience with tracking links, delivery updates and the daily national question: “Where is it?”

After all, waiting was never really about the thing we waited for.