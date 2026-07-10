The politics of image: How the World Cup became a battlefield of symbols

Be it the red card or a viral dance move or the tears of an aging legend, the images from the tournament are zipping through the interconnected webs of our hyper-digital universe. They are being shared, reposted, reframed and repurposed, often by an anonymous army of social media users, to develop symbols and metaphors that go beyond the game.

For instance, the video of the Belgium team dancing in the locker room after their victory has become much more than a routine victory jiggle. When the players decided to mimic a dance move made famous by the President of the United States, the ordinary post-match ritual was turned into a symbol of protest. Consequently, the reel with the dance became a statement against bullying leaders and crony officials.

Countless such stories are being crafted through carefully constructed images to build narratives that transcend the game and blur the lines between the drama on the field and the political melodrama outside. Another example is that of the red card that was shown to US football player Folarin Balogun. According to the rules of the game, this card is meant to call out extreme foul behaviour and bench the errant player for a match. In the hands of the referee, it is a powerful tool to control the players and the game. But when Donald Trump intervened to reverse the red card for Balogun, it was transformed into a symbol of abuse.

As several scholars have written, a symbol has language. But a symbol also has multivalence. It can mean many things at the same time. It is shaped by and it also shapes popular culture. This World Cup has thrown up numerous examples of how new and repurposed symbols are generating fresh layers of meaning around old narratives.

Using symbols to create complex, contradictory narratives is also how myths were created. A myth is, as renowned academic and author Wendy Doniger writes, “a palimpsest on which generation after generation has engraved its own layer of messages”.

For example, consider the Moon. It was commonly perceived as a symbol of rejuvenation for the ability to wax, wane, disappear and reappear. With this in mind, some myths converted the Moon into a fertility goddess. Several cultures also imagined the Moon as time looped in an eternal cycle, which gave rise to myths about the cycle of birth and death. Arthur Anthony Macdonell, Sanskrit scholar and Indologist, had recorded a folk myth about the Moon as a maiden being followed by a man whose advances had been rejected, reflecting the imagined journey of the Sun and the Moon across the skies by ancient cultures.

When artists used the Moon in their paintings or sculptors carved it on the walls of forts and palaces, they drew upon the multiple perspectives that had shaped the stories. Similarly, the image of the labyrinth. It holds a monster in some myths, while in others it becomes part of the hero’s quest for glory. In some myths, the maze is a death trap that only a chosen few can escape.

Different ideas layered the symbols, which, in turn, offered new layers of understanding to old images. That is how the ancient world created incredibly complex and powerful narratives. A similar principle is at work during the World Cup, too.

The crossed hand, or X gesture, that was used by Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan during the match against Argentina is an example. The gesture has been recognised by FIFA as a symbol for reporting alleged racist incidents during a match. However, in the Egypt versus Argentina game, the referee did not acknowledge the protocol and flashed a yellow card at the coach instead, and thereby spun an additional layer around the symbol. What was meant to prevent discrimination on the field has now become part of stories that talk about the openly discriminatory framework of the tournament.

The power of the image was never in doubt, and it has always added to the spectacle of the World Cup. But the speed with which images are being converted into political commentary and being used to frame alternative and, often, contradictory narratives is new. As art critic and author David Levi Strauss writes in his book, Co-Illusion: Dispatches From the End of Communication: “…we have built a communications environment in which the loudest, most intransigent and ignorant voices dominate public speech…” The ongoing World Cup storytelling may well succumb to the same principle.

The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist, teacher of comparative mythology and cofounder of The Mythology Project.