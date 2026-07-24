The real debate is not about social media, but the age of personal choice

In India, various politicians and social activists have debated age-specific bans on social media access. There are ongoing debates about this in many countries. Several billion people use social media, and almost every user has emphatic opinions, for or against age-specific bans.

Imposing a ban is one thing and enforcing it, another. Age-specific bans can only be enfor­ced by using some sort of age-verification. Verification involves identifying users with real names and other data. France will try to age-verify ev­ery extant social media acc­ount after January 2027. Australia is already doing some of this.

Verification is a breach of privacy. It also has a chilling effect on free speech. If it’s done by the government or the government has access to the data, social media users know the government may punish them if they generate or access content the government doesn’t like.

Verification is also ineffective and leaky in practice. Teenagers are far more adept at sidestepping online bans than most adults. The Australian government estimates most youngsters who held social media accounts prior to the ban continue to maintain access, and minors have also found ways to pass verification and sign up post-ban.

The fact that age verification is hard to enforce was one reason for the UK not opting for a ban, along with concerns about breach of privacy. In India, handsets and personal computers are often shared by family members of varying ages. That makes verification and access control even more problematic. There is also a genuine fear that youngsters may move to less well-known social media platforms, which are not explicitly banned. In practice, this would mean even less oversight.

Another reason to avoid bans is that education is tied to digital access, especially post-pandemic. Most children use social media and social media-adjacent resources, such as Wikipedia, to do schoolwork. Arguably, this may be a bad thing. But it is reality.

The social lives of most minors are also organised via social media. This was an argument cited in Australia against the ban. Australia has low population densities and pioneered distance learning (via radio before the Internet) as a result. Children living in the outback may need social media to connect to friends. Connections through social media may not be ideal but they are better than zero connections.

The reasons for imposing age-specific bans are also cogent. Authoritarian governments may wish to tightly rein in social media and content creation and may, therefore, make bad-faith arguments for controlling social media access. But there are many credible studies indicating early exposure to social media may stunt learning ability. There are also studies and data-driven arguments indicating social media can be actively dangerous. Cyber-bullying has driven quite a few youngsters to suicide, or pushed them into depression and other forms of mental illness. Sexual predation is another very real issue. Young people on social media are easily targeted by paedophiles.

There is also what is called “engagement syndrome”. So­ci­al media platforms try to drive engagement. The algorithms are designed to keep users constantly scrolling. Obsessive engagement on any platform has negative effects. It is a time sink that keeps users from doing other things like reading books, learning how to factorise polynomials, or playing soccer.

Engagement algos also create bubbles. Users who like certain types of content will be served more of the same, to the exclusion of all else. There are youngsters who know everything about wars in the Marvel Universe, while being unaware about wars in Ukraine, Gaza or Iran.

Finally, there’s the old-fashioned libertarian argume­nt. Adults can make life cho­i­ces, even when those may be harmful to themselves, or to others. Adults drive potentially lethal vehicles. They vote, even if it’s for inveterate liars. They have sex. They can consume tobacco, alcohol and other narcotics. They can go white-water rafting. They can spend time in front of screens, even if they consume or create toxic content.