The retirement risk most plans miss: Losing the ability to enjoy your money

The wine had not gone bad. The occasion had.

The tragedy was that the bottle was saved for a ‘special’ occasion that never arrived. Money often suffers the same fate. If the future occasion for using it is not defined in advance, every present occasion looks slightly premature.

This is not an argument against saving, investing or delaying gratification. Without deferred gratification, most financial plans would collapse. The problem begins when a habit that was useful during the earning years becomes an unquestioned reflex in retirement — and the financial plan never asks whether that reflex still serves the person.

Retirement planning usually handles financial uncertainty reasonably well. A good plan allows for uneven returns, inflation, unexpected expenses, longevity and rising medical costs. But money is only one side of retirement. The other side is the retiree’s ability to use and enjoy that money — and that ability does not remain constant. Health, mobility, appetite, companionship and enthusiasm may not be available in the same measure. This is enjoyment risk. That is why treating retirement as one long, uniform inflation-adjusted period can be misleading.

The money required at 63 is not the same as the money required at 83. At 63, money can buy experiences. At 83, it may mostly buy convenience, care and protection. Both are important, but not interchangeable. A rupee that could have paid for a family holiday or a long-postponed cruise may no longer serve the same purpose ten or fifteen years later.

This is why a retirement plan should not have only survival goals. It should also have an explicit ‘Enjoy Life Goal’. Not a vague line called ‘travel’ or ‘lifestyle’, but a named, costed, time-bound goal: an annual family holiday, help at home, or a cruise while both spouses can still walk comfortably.

Many retirees do not underspend because they lack money. They underspend because every withdrawal feels like damage to the corpus. Leaving wealth behind for children is valid if it is conscious. But it should not happen merely because the person who built the corpus never gave himself permission to use it. During working life, not touching the corpus was a virtue. In retirement, never touching it can be a design failure.

That design failure has a human cost. When we are young, life seems to be passing us by. We run to keep up — with studies, careers, EMIs, children’s education, retirement targets and rising costs. Retirement is supposed to be when that race finally eases. For many, it never does. The problem is no longer lack of money. It is lack of permission.