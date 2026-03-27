The sound of (AI) music: Innovation or a path to artist poverty?

Last year was significant for AI music, when it moved from being a light-hearted curiosity to a formidable force. In September, Xania Monet, an AI-generated R&B singer, became the first artificial intelligence artist to appear on a Billboard radio chart. Billboard described the event as “historic”. It is, however, not just a matter of technological curiosity; there’s a deep cultural significance inscribed in this as well. The fact that the ordinary listener finds nothing wrong with artificial songs is crucial. Well, Telisha “Nikki” Jones, a “real” poet from Mississippi, used Suno, a generative AI engine that can transform text into a smooth voice suitable for American radio, to create Xania Monet, who could strike a contract for $3 million.

Now, if Xania Monet isn’t real, how does she connect with her audience? Is it the song’s 2000s R&B-style production, its intimate setting, its fragile narrative, and curated “human-like” imperfections, as highlighted by multiple reports? Or is it a combination of all of these, and more? The song is fitting right into the late-night playlist; the voice is so human, and the angst so relatable.

AI music is part of the mainstream music-related conversation today, and is competing with human-made music in the marketplace, be it through Xania Monet or the viral success of songs like Walk My Walk by AI-generated artist Breaking Rust — who would have needed a vast database of music from real country and blues artists — topping the smaller Billboard charts. The AI companies concerned are capable of raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

Remember the AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood that the London-based AI-first production studio Particle6 introduced last year? The entertainment world was understandably upset by Norwood’s potential impact on real actors. Her debut single and video, Take the Lead, have just been released, providing a glimpse into the future of digital entertainment. A disclaimer indicates that 18 humans contributed to Norwood’s music production. Norwood’s creator and the CEO of Particle6, Eline Van der Velden, further said that the project was not meant to replace human performers but rather to explore the creative potential of AI.

Well, public opinion remains suspicious of AI technologies, viewing creativity as something exclusively human, even as AI becomes increasingly embedded in the creative industry. While AI technologies in music production are constantly improving, emotional expression remains largely ignored. A 2025 paper in PLOS ONE studied the differences in quality between AI and human singers. Eighty-eight participants watched videos accompanied by audio tracks in three conditions: Human-generated music (HCM); AI-generated music based on keyword prompts (AI-KP); and AI-generated music based on simpler and less detailed prompts (AI-DP). Although HCM was more familiar than the two AI-generated types of music, it was found that AI-generated music was more emotionally stirring and arousing than HCM.

Sounds alarming? With the most successful contemporary productions often using both AI and real singers in a strategic manner, the debate isn’t so simple. The origin of the voice matters little if it moves you. Thus, would it not be enough to perfect the algorithm to determine the sound of loneliness, nostalgia, or conquering adversity? After all, it’s all based on a statistical analysis of the most effective emotional framework.

One may use AI to create new music inspired by the work of famous artists with companies like Udio, Suno, and Klay. Many people are concerned, although this may lead to better royalties. Famous artists have spoken out against AI models being trained on their work. In an open letter in 2024, 200 artists, including Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and the estate of Frank Sinatra, called for the “predatory” use of AI in the music industry to be stopped. They warned that AI “will set in motion a race to the bottom” if left unchecked. The issue has also been raised by some US lawmakers.

The fear is that AI will eventually consume all art forms created throughout history and churn out an infinite number of garbage products, replacing human-created arts and pushing artists into poverty. As major labels, which were initially fearful of the technology, have now adopted it, these fears are intensifying. In a November 2025 report, French music streaming service Deezer estimated that 50,000 AI-generated songs are posted on the site daily, accounting for 34 per cent of all contributed music.

Well, does this mean that AI music should be banned from the charts? Not necessarily. Perhaps, that’s not even possible. The issue is not with the technology per se; it’s about the technology’s interrelation with a world that has been striving for uniformity.

The sound of uncertainty, thus, plays on.