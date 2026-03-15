Trade and govt respond to Gulf war disruptions in shipping, energy

Few in the government or the industry expected Iran to launch hundreds of missiles and drones against the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Dubai, a key air transshipment hub, and some other Gulf countries cancelled many flights. Ocean and air freight rates, along with marine insurance premiums, have risen sharply. Oil prices have jumped above $100 per barrel amid fears of supply disruption, despite large releases from strategic oil reserves by some advanced economies and lifting of sanctions on Russian oil by the United States. India is adversely affected because it depends heavily on imports of oil and natural gas from the Gulf. Reflecting these uncertainties, equity markets fell by around 5.4 per cent during the past week.

Exporters have responded by reviewing their cargo insurance clauses to ensure that war risks are adequately covered and by re-routing shipments through alternative ports such as Fujairah in the UAE, Salalah or Sohar in Oman, Saudi Arabian ports in the Red Sea and European or Turkish air transport hubs. Many firms are also building buffer time into supply chains and renegotiating contracts to include force majeure clauses, extended delivery timelines and more flexible shipment schedules. Wherever bargaining power permits, exporters are shifting to FOB contracts so that the risk of escalating freight and insurance costs is transferred to buyers. At the same time, they are working closely with logistics service providers and hedging currency and commodity price risks to reduce the financial impact of the disruption.

To protect exporters from compliance defaults arising from circumstances beyond their control, the government has extended the export obligation period up to August 31, 2026 where the obligation period expires between March 1 and May 31 this year. The authorities have also liberalised certain procedural norms, waived some fees and issued detailed instructions on dealing with cargo and vessels forced to return to the port of shipment because of the conflict. Some ports have waived their charges for such cases, while certain banks have started providing additional liquidity to exporters facing delays and higher logistics costs. The government has also prioritised the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas and liquefied natural gas to manage domestic energy needs. The existing schemes of institutions that provide insurance cover against commercial and political risks, such as the ECGC Ltd., already cover such contingencies.

India’s combined exports to the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Qatar account for less than 10 per cent of India’s total exports, while imports from these countries amount to a little over 10 per cent of India’s total imports. However, India remains heavily dependent on the region for crude oil and natural gas. The government is diversifying its sources of energy supplies while monitoring the situation closely. An early end to the conflict would help restore stability in trade routes and energy markets.