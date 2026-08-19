Trade policy review at WTO: World takes note of India's progress

India’s previous trade policy review was in 2021, undertaken in the backdrop of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. While the health crisis has been contained, economic vulnerabilities and critical shortage of essential supplies, including energy sources, have escalated in recent times. While the world bounced back from pandemic induced crisis, supply chain disruptions have led to fresh and renewed challenges. In this milieu, the eighth review presented a markedly sanguine picture: India has emerged as one of the strongest growth performers among the major economies, expanded its global trade footprint, and is increasingly being considered as an important trading partner. Members at the WTO lauded India’s efforts towards Viksit Bharat@2047, recognising that India’s strong and sustained economic growth, deepening global engagement, and rapid digital transformation together underscore its steady progress toward its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The intensity of this year’s review itself was revealing. The review drew exceptionally wide and sustained engagement from WTO members concerning all sectors, reflecting the level of their interest in India’s trade, regulatory, and macroeconomic policies. Members broadly appreciated India’s economic resilience and constructive engagement with the multilateral trading system, while highlighting its achievements in digital innovation, customs and trade facilitation, startups, and the successful foray into free trade agreements (FTAs). The scale of participation is therefore not merely a measure of scrutiny; it is also an indication of the interest that India’s economic transformation now commands.

That transformation is reflected in clear numbers. Between 2021-22 and 2025-26, India’s economy grew at an average annual rate of nearly 8 per cent. Total exports reached a record $863 billion in 2025-26, comprising $441.8 billion in merchandise exports and $421.3 billion in services exports. Several members highlighted the impressive growth of the digitally delivered service sector in India. The period since the seventh TPR reflected a clear direction in India’s path to establish resilience in several sectors of critical importance, while presenting India’s trading partners an unprecedented opportunity to be part of India’s growth story. During the review period, India regained its momentum and strengthened its position as an important source of both goods and services for global markets.

Perhaps nowhere is this transformation more visible than in India’s digital economy. Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has enabled India to build digital systems at population scale, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) alone accounting for 85 per cent of India’s digital payment transactions and around 49 per cent of global real-time payment volumes in 2025. At the WTO, members specifically highlighted India’s achievements in DPI, with India’s digital and development-oriented reforms being recognised as offering lessons for developing countries and least developed countries pursuing their own digital transformation. This is an important dimension of India’s emerging trade story: Openness is increasingly supported by domestic capabilities that reduce transaction costs and enable businesses, including smaller enterprises, to participate in the formal and digital economy.

India’s trade policy has become more outward-looking, with a growing network of FTAs in force or under negotiation across both developed and developing economies. This expansion reflects efforts to diversify partnerships and secure greater market access for Indian goods and services. At the same time, as the TPR discussions underscored, India’s engagement in FTAs runs alongside a continued and explicit commitment to the multilateral trading system at the WTO.

Yet, the TPR also demonstrates that greater openness does not mean foregoing India’s legitimate public policy interests. India assured Members that its approach to integration with global markets will continue to be balanced with the policy space required to address its own developmental realities. This is particularly evident in agriculture, where India emphasised the need to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and ensure food security. On issues relating to Quality Control Orders and technical regulations, India reiterated its commitment to transparency, stakeholder consultation and consistency with WTO rules, and provided clarifications to Members in this regard.

This is the more nuanced meaning of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Self-reliance need not mean insulation from the world economy. For India, it increasingly means developing domestic capabilities, resilient supply chains and technological capacity so that the country can participate in global trade from a position of greater strength. The record of the last five years suggests that India is pursuing precisely this balance: Greater openness where it creates opportunities while retaining the ability to protect legitimate domestic interests.

This approach assumes particular significance at a time when unilateral measures, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions have weakened trust in the global trading system. India’s commitment to a predictable, rules-based, and development-oriented multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core therefore carries significance beyond its own commercial interests. As the Chairperson of the India’s Trade Policy review noted in her concluding remarks, India’s delegation has demonstrated the importance it attaches to the TPR mechanism and the multilateral trading system. The eighth TPR thus offers a broader message: India is not a member turning away from the world. It is an economy seeking to embrace progress and integrate more deeply with the global trading system while ensuring that such integration remains compatible with its development priorities, domestic capabilities, and national interests.