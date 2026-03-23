War, emerging geopolitical faultlines: West Asia war jolts global economy

This transformation is neither accidental nor surprising. In a region where hydrocarbons are both the foundation of state power and the currency of global interdependence, the targeting of energy infrastructure represents a logical, if deeply destabilising, extension of strategic competition. By mid-March, the Persian Gulf’s networks of oil and gas had effectively become the central theatre of conflict, with both sides signalling that economic coercion is now as vital as military dominance. Though US President Donald Trump has decided to “postpone any and all strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure” for five days, citing “productive conversations” about “a complete and total resolution to the conflict”, there is still no certainty about the course of this conflict, especially as Iran is interpreting it as a vindication of its strategy of effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, thereby throwing the global economy in turmoil.

The speed of escalation has been striking. Iran’s decision to shut off the Strait of Hormuz on March 1 was not merely an act of retaliation; it was a calculated demonstration of its enduring capacity to disrupt the global commons. Accounting for roughly a fifth of the global flows of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), Hormuz remains the ultimate pressure point in the international energy system. Tehran’s intent to weaponise this chokepoint, through tanker interdictions, GPS (global positioning system) disruption, and explicit threats, has forced a reckoning far beyond the region.

Israel’s subsequent strike on South Pars, followed by Iran’s rapid retaliation against Qatar’s Ras Laffan complex, illustrates the emerging logic of reciprocal vulnerability. These are not symbolic targets; they are critical nodes in the global energy architecture. The damage inflicted, particularly on LNG infrastructure, has exposed the fragility of supply chains that underpin economic stability from Europe to East Asia. Parallel strikes across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and beyond reinforce the point: The conflict has expanded horizontally, enveloping the Gulf’s entire export ecosystem.

What is particularly noteworthy is the widening aperture of targeting. Critical infrastructure — from ports and desalination plants to data centres and airports — has now entered the conflict matrix. This reflects a broader shift in contemporary warfare, where the distinction between civilian and military assets is increasingly blurred. In the Gulf context, where economic infrastructure is deeply integrated, such actions amplify both immediate humanitarian risks and long-term developmental setbacks.

The economic consequences, as expected, have been swift and severe. Energy markets, already operating in tight conditions, have reacted with volatility. Price spikes, supply disruption, and cascading effects across sectors, from aviation to agriculture, underscore how regional instability can trigger systemic global shocks. The International Energy Agency’s stark warning about energy security captures the scale of the challenge, but it also points to a deeper structural issue: The world’s continued dependence on a region that remains geopolitically brittle.

Geopolitically, the conflict is accelerating trends that were already underway. Gulf states, long positioned as pillars of stability in global energy markets, now find themselves directly exposed. Their strategic calculus is likely to evolve, balancing security partnerships with the imperative of economic survival. This could translate into greater hedging behaviour, including deeper engagement with alternative power centres such as China and Russia.

At the same time, Iran’s use of relatively low-cost, high-impact capabilities highlights the growing efficacy of asymmetric strategies. By raising the costs of intervention for technologically superior adversaries, Tehran is reshaping the deterrence equation. The potential involvement of regional proxies, particularly in the Red Sea, further complicates the operational landscape and risks broadening the conflict’s geographic scope.

For major powers, the implications are profound. China’s concerns on energy security will inevitably sharpen, potentially driving a more assertive role in safeguarding supply lines or accelerating diversification efforts. Europe, still grappling with the aftershocks of previous energy disruption, faces renewed vulnerability. Russia, while benefiting in the short term from elevated prices, must navigate the longer-term uncertainties of a shifting Gulf order.

Ultimately, this conflict is less about immediate battlefield gains and more about the reconfiguration of global energy geopolitics. Chokepoint vulnerability is likely to accelerate diversification — more renewables, African LNG, or Arctic routes — while underscoring US limits in enforcing maritime security without broader buy-in. If ground operations or further power-plant strikes occur, the conflict could drag into months, entrenching higher baseline prices of energy and a more fragmented world order. The deliberate targeting of infrastructure marks a departure from traditional conflict boundaries, signalling the intent to impose systemic costs on the international economy. It also exposes the limits of unilateral power in managing interconnected global systems.

The central question now is not simply how the conflict will end but what precedents it will set. By making energy and critical infrastructure the battlefield, the war has globalised what began as a bilateral strike. It is testing alliances, inflating economic pain worldwide, and signalling a new era where Gulf hydrocarbons are both weapon and target. The normalisation of infrastructure targeting, the weaponisation of chokepoints, and the deepening of multipolar alignments all point toward a more fragmented and volatile order. In that sense, the 2026 Iran war is not merely a regional confrontation but a defining moment in the evolution of 21st century geopolitics — where energy is both the instrument and the battleground of power.