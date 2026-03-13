When bots buy and humans consume: The future of brands in an AI age

There are two revolutions underway. Most marketers are busy reacting to the first. Almost none seem prepared for the second. And few appear to be even trying to prepare.

The first revolution is visible. Consumers are no longer “searching”. They are “asking”. For 20 years, we have optimised for Google. Keywords, backlinks, metadata — the holy trinity of digital marketing. The ritual was predictable: Search, click, compare and convert. Traffic flowed like clockwork. Unfortunately now, whether we like it or not, that flow is ebbing.

Ask a chatbot for “the best laptop under ₹1.5 lakh” and you don’t get 10 blue links. You get three answers. Curated. Summarised. Sanitised. Your beautifully designed website may never even be visited. Your search engine optimisation or SEO budget may never see daylight. Kaput. Web traffic erosion today is not merely theoretical — it is structural. The game has shifted from SEO to what we now call generative engine presence. Visibility now depends not on how well you rank, but on how well you are synthesised.

Brands built purely on information are vulnerable. Information can be summarised. It can be abstracted. It can be replaced. Brands built on community, emotion, and experience are harder to displace. Nobody visits Reddit for information alone. They go for belonging. AI cannot replicate that — at least not yet.

But here is the second revolution. And this one is deeper. We are accustomed, in today’s context, to asking, “Who is the customer?” We have to now begin asking, “What is the customer?” When AI agents start evaluating options, comparing specifications, filtering bias, negotiating price and completing transactions — the buyer may not be human at all. The consumer remains human. But the decision-maker could well be an algorithm. This is not science fiction any longer. The infrastructure is already being built. And rapidly. Every minute.

Imagine telling your assistant, “Order me the best air purifier under ₹20,000 with high energy efficiency and low maintenance.” You do not browse. You do not click. You do not read reviews. The entire purchase journey happens inside a machine. Now ask yourself: Is your brand optimised for a human emotion — or for a machine evaluation? And that is the catch few brand handlers understand today.

Websites are currently built for eyeballs. Scrolls. Clicks. Hover states. AI agents, on the other hand, prefer structured data, clean specifications, transparent pricing and credible signals. We spent decades understanding human psychology — cognitive biases, social proof, framing effects. Tomorrow we will need to understand machine logic. Algorithms have their own biases. They penalise overt commercial influence. They weigh ratings differently. They respond inconsistently across models. Marketing will not disappear. It will bifurcate.

One layer will continue speaking to human aspiration — storytelling, identity, community. The other layer will quietly speak to machine evaluation — clarity, structure, verifiability.

And then comes the strategic question that Indian CEOs must confront. If AI becomes the primary digital interface — who owns the relationship? The intelligence layer, or the brand behind it?

From a legal standpoint — let us momentarily wear a lawyer’s hat — this is not an abstract concern. It is about data ownership, contractual boundaries, liability frameworks, and control over customer interfaces. If AI intermediates discovery and purchase, the platform providing that intelligence could sit between brand and consumer. And, that is a structural risk. The companies that will win are those that ensure AI remains an enabler — not an owner — of customer relationships.

Contracts must, therefore, preserve data rights. Brand voice must not be diluted into generic responses. Brand experience cannot, and must not, be outsourced to an invisible layer.

India has a unique advantage here. We are not a peripheral market. We are a linguistic labyrinth. If AI can function seamlessly across Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Bhojpuri and dozens more — it will have learned something profound about contextual intelligence. India is not merely deploying global AI. It is pressure-testing it. Stretching it. Civilising it for cultural complexity. Which means we are not just users. We are co-authors.

Marketing has survived print-to-broadcast, broadcast-to-digital, desktop-to-mobile. Each shift created winners and casualties. This one goes further. It does not merely change the channel. It changes the decision-maker. Yes, AI is upending marketing. But the real upheaval is this: The future customer may not blink. May not feel. May not be persuaded by nostalgia. And yet, paradoxically, the brands that will thrive are those that double down on the one thing machines cannot manufacture — meaning.

AI isn’t just upending marketing: It’s rewriting who the customer is.