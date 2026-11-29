When looked at in terms of aggregate numbers, this is a deeper energy shock than the one that followed the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In fact, according to McKinsey, the closure of the strait is among the worst of its kind: They (McKinsey) calculate that, during its most intense phases, it affected 14 per cent of the world’s supply of oil and gas, which is, in relative terms, more than double the size of the two oil shocks of the 1970s and over six times the peak impact of the Ukraine war.

And yet, by and large, the global economy has done far better than it should have. Many braced for a deep, broadbased and lasting inflationary impact. But this has not turned out as expected. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) World Economic Outlook in October pointed out that growth and labour demand have remained strong and financial systems stable. While global headline inflation would rise to 4.7 per cent this year, the IMF expected it to drop back to nearly 4 per cent next year, and added that “the pass-through to core inflation is expected to be limited”.

This is the case in most developed and emerging markets, at least. In the eurozone, according to the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) figures, although headline inflation was 3.8 per cent in September, that had been kept low by non-energy inflation of only 2.3 per cent. Energy inflation of close to 20 per cent would, the ECB expected, eventually pass through to non-energy inflation in 2027, but taking it up by 0.4 percentage points or so.

In emerging markets, BNP Paribas points out that inflation has risen only moderately to an average of 6.2 per cent year-on-year in September, as compared to 5.5 per cent in the last three months of 2025. Even in the immediate aftermath of the invasion, the bank’s economists had found that average consumer price inflation had remained largely stable.

So what has caused this unexpected resilience in 2026? The mechanistic reasons for this phenomenon might be relatively easy to identify, but the deeper structural shifts underlying it less so.

According to Philip Lane of the ECB’s monetary policy committee, “underlying inflation indicators indicate that an upward shift in medium-term inflation has not taken hold”; and so we can conclude that, for some reason, “the nonlinear rapid-adjustment mechanisms, such as an increase in the frequency of price adjustments, that were at play during 2022 have not been activated so far during the current shock”. In other words, firms and other price-setters have not been as quick to respond by raising prices as they were then.

Ricardo Reis of the London School of Economics, in a working-paper from a few months ago, directed attention to one major factor that does not seem to have played out as expected. After the severe inflation episodes experienced in many economies in 2021-24 thanks to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and then the Ukraine war, it was feared that inflation anchors had lost credibility. Thus, when exposed to a temporary phase of inflation, it might be the case that people would adjust their expectations of future inflation upwards quicker than earlier. But, according to his analysis of the data, there was no evidence of a change in the long-run credibility of the inflation anchor.

In any case, even the actual effect on energy prices has been more muted than it could have been. Three things were responsible. First, the monthly average prices of crude oil peaked at around $120 a barrel, much lower than the $150-200 a barrel range of early forecasts. Second, this was partly because pipelines stepped in to reroute some of the immediate effect away from the strait; Aramco’s East-West Pipeline across the Arabian peninsula, for example, carried seven million barrels a day to the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. (For comparison, the lost traffic in the strait was between 12 million and 17 million barrels a day most of the time.) Third, governments stepped into the breach by opening up their inventories. We don’t know how much they were sitting on — perhaps 5 billion-10 billion barrels — but the coordinated release of hundreds of millions of barrels from these reserves calmed markets. Finally, China played a major role: It simply bought less oil, 23 per cent less. The Ukraine gas shock was so bad because European economies panic-bought natural gas to replace their Russian dependence, while China in this case has not disrupted oil markets in a similar fashion.

But the broader resilience is still a puzzle. The IMF points out that energy shocks are not the killers they once were: The amount of energy needed to generate one dollar of global gross domestic product has fallen by 32 per cent in two decades.

Yet the most likely explanation is something complicated about firm and household behaviour. In many economies, household demand has held up better than expected, supported in some cases by energy price support from governments. Firms meanwhile, as the IMF also argued, have been more flexible about their source of energy and the eventual markets for their products. Wage-price spirals have not been set off in many markets because, in spite of low unemployment levels, workers don’t have the same bargaining power that they did in the 1970s — enhanced by the pervasive fear among employees currently that their jobs are threatened by artificial intelligence.

The exact nature of this reaction from firms, workers and households will be studied in the decade to come for what it might imply for the microfoundations of the global macroeconomy. Yet there is one last, very idiosyncratic reason why the effects might have been muted so far: Everyone keeps on thinking, regardless of the actual evidence, that the Hormuz shock will be temporary and that regular supply conditions will soon be restored.

The unique factor at work here is, of course, the unusually unpredictable White House. American President Donald Trump tends to oscillate between insisting that the strait is about to reopen and that he is renewing his bombing of Iran; this has led to a lasting if inchoate expectation among firms and others that things will soon calm down — causing them to hold off on the “non-linear price responses” the ECB saw in 2022.