The Wife Brand is the one you marry. You show her off. You introduce her to your parents, to your boss, to society. She has pedigree. She is expensive. She looks good in photos. You bought her after a lot of research and after taking a loan.

The Mistress Brand is the one you actually love spending time with. She is comfortable. She is fun. She doesn’t judge you. She is there for you every day, at home, when no one is watching. You didn’t take out a loan for her. You just picked her up because she made you feel good.

One is for log kya kahenge (what will people say?). The other is for mujhe kya chahiye (what do I want?).

Ask a man in Gurugram what watch he wears. He will say, “Rolex.” That’s his Wife Brand. Now ask him what watch he wears when he goes for a morning walk. It is a G-Shock. Or an Apple Watch. That is his Mistress Brand.

The Wife Brand is for the boardroom. The Mistress Brand is for the bedroom.

Women do it too. Every woman has a Wife Brand handbag — Louis Vuitton, never out of its dust bag, used only for weddings and kitty outings. And a Mistress Brand handbag — Zara tote, or that big Fabindia jhola that goes everywhere. She loves the jhola. She respects the LV.

This is the most powerful, most unspoken truth of Indian consumer behaviour. And most brands never understand it. We are a country of two-brand lives.

We buy an Apple iPhone — that's the Wife. We flaunt it on Instagram. But our second phone, the one with two SIMs and a big battery for the driver and the house help to call, is a OnePlus or a Xiaomi. That’s the Mistress. Nearly 70 per cent of iPhone users in India also own an Android. Apple will never tell you this.

We buy Nike shoes — Wife Brand. ~12,000. For the gym photos. But for the daily 5 km walk in the park? Skechers. Or Bata. Comfortable, soft, no one will judge. Nike is for society. Skechers is for the soul. That’s why Skechers sells more pairs in India than Nike, even though Nike spends 10 times more on advertising.

We even eat this way.

Olive oil is the Wife Brand. We keep the bottle in front of the kitchen so guests can see. We use it when the nutritionist comes. But the daily tadka? Fortune refined oil. Or desi ghee. The Mistress Brand that actually makes the food taste good. Olive oil is respect. Ghee is love.

Why does the Wife exist then? Because India is still a status society. We don’t buy brands only for ourselves. We buy brands for our neighbours, our relatives, our office colleagues.

A Rolex doesn’t tell time better. It tells people your time has come. A Mercedes doesn’t drive better in Gurugram traffic. It tells people you have arrived, even if you haven't moved 100 meters in 30 minutes.

Wife Brands are signal brands. They signal success, taste, arrival. But Mistress Brands are utility brands. They work. They are loyal.

And here is the marketing secret no one tells you: Wife Brands make the noise. Mistress Brands make the money.

So what should a brand want to be? Being a Wife Brand is expensive. You have to spend all the time to stay beautiful. You have to do ads with Alia Bhatt. You have to be on the cover of Vogue.

Mistress Brands are resilient. No one cares if Skechers didn’t do an ad with Ranveer. No one trolls Bata.

The smartest brands in the last 10 years chose to be Mistresses, not Wives.

Look at Zudio. Zudio never said, “We are premium.” Zudio said, “We are your daily wear.” It is the ultimate Mistress Brand to Zara’s Wife Brand. Zara is where you go to impress. Zudio is where you go to live. Today Zudio sells more than Zara and H&M combined.

If you are a Wife Brand, accept it. Spend money. Stay beautiful. Be ready for judgement. And know that you will be loved in public, but maybe not used every day.

If you are a Mistress Brand, stop trying to become the Wife. Stop doing luxury ads. Stop hiring that expensive agency. Embrace your role. Be comfortable. Be available. Be affordable. Be there at 11 pm when they need you.

People stay for the Wife.

But they live for the Mistress.