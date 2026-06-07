A growth surprise: Healthy Q4 GDP print lends cushion amid hazy outlook
India's economy grew 7.8% in Q4 FY26, beating forecasts, but risks from the West Asia crisis, higher oil prices and a weak monsoon cloud the outlook
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
The latest figures for growth in gross domestic product (GDP), as released last week by the National Statistics Office (NSO), say that the economy expanded 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (FY26). This rate, which is in the same ballpark as that in the previous quarter, comes as a positive surprise. A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a 7.2 per cent uptick. The provisional estimate for real GDP growth in FY26 thus stands at 7.7 per cent, significantly higher than the 7.1 per cent recorded in the preceding year. An expected slowdown in the second half of the year did not materialise. In part, that might be because of a concurrent rebasing exercise in the national accounts, which moved the base year for constant-price calculations from 2011-12 to 2022-23. This change, alongside some other methodological alterations, had the effect of lowering the level of GDP but also smoothing out and raising the rate of growth. The impact of these changes could well become a subject of debate, as has happened with previous shifts in statistical methodology — especially since nominal GDP growth was only 8.9 per cent, indicating that a smaller-than-expected GDP deflator aided these world-beating numbers. But one must also note that positive demand effects, from the revamped rates of goods and services tax last September, combined with the income-tax relief provided earlier, continued to play out.