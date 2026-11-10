Checks and balances: India should prepare for AI-led investment volatility
A significant increase in risk aversion or an unwinding of AI trades could lead to substantial volatility in global financial markets, if not a full-blown crisis
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Democratic Party’s resounding victory in last week’s midterm elections in the United States (US) could have significant implications for the pace of development in artificial intelligence (AI). This was also reflected in the sharp correction in stock prices of AI-related companies. Although stocks have partially recovered, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is still down over 7 per cent, compared to the level a month ago. Several of the elected Democrats, both in Congress and in gubernatorial offices, have spoken against the pace of AI development. One of the concerns is the ongoing investment in data centres, which put pressure on local resources like water and power. According to one of the poll findings, over 50 per cent of the American voters said that data centres were a crucial or major factor determining their congressional vote. Several local governments have reined in the construction of data centres, and such measures are likely to be adopted more widely in the US. There could also be closer scrutiny of AI development in general at the Capitol.