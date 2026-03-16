Cost asymmetry: Shift in modern warfighting an opportunity for Indian firms
The star for the Iranian side has been the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which carries a 25-kg warhead and costs less than $30,000 to make
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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In the two weeks since the United States (US) and Israel began their attack on Iran, and the Islamic Republic retaliated by lashing out at those of its neighbours that have defence arrangements with America, an aspect of modern warfare has become ever clearer. Technological development has made Western weaponry more lethal. But it has also ensured that cheaper platforms — drones and previous-generation missiles — are harder to fend off when they come in sufficient quantities. This was already beginning to be seen in the battlefields of Ukraine, where Russia retains the upper hand even against arms provided by Europe and the US. Quality does not always trump quantity. The decades of American dominance and the development of ever more accurate offensive and defensive missiles had occluded this fact — until the wars in Ukraine and Iran brought it home. US allies such as the United Arab Emirates are fending off most attacks by drones and other airborne weapons — but each interception costs them about 10 times as much as it costs Iran.