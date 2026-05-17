Course correction: The impact of fuel price hikes needs to be managed

The general concern over price increases is valid. The pressure of higher prices is the hardest on the poorest sections of society. However, it is not possible for the government or oil companies to absorb losses for an extended period. Even though demand for fuel is considered less elastic, price increases will likely encourage more conservation than appeals. While passing on the price increase to the end consumer is the most prudent policy choice, it will have other macroeconomic consequences, which need to be managed. An oil price shock tends to have stagflationary effects. In other words, it reduces the growth rate and increases the inflation rate. The current shock may potentially have a bigger impact because, apart from higher prices, availability — in the case of gas, for instance — has also been an issue.

The wholesale price index-based inflation rate increased to 8.3 per cent in April compared to 3.9 per cent the previous month, largely because of higher fuel prices. The consumer price index-based inflation rate for April was a modest 3.5 per cent, primarily because of the limited passthrough of higher oil prices. After the increase in fuel prices, economists expect the retail inflation rate to inch towards 4 per cent. It is a relief that the inflation rates were at lower levels at the beginning of the conflict. Since there are no clear signs of an early resolution to the conflict, a further passthrough of fuel prices will push up the inflation rate. In the context of monetary policy, central banks usually look through spikes in energy prices. However, sustained higher prices could lead to second-round effects, which can increase policy challenges.