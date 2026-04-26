Damaging stalemate: Hopes for early resolution of the US-Iran crisis fade
Over the weekend, a third aircraft carrier, the USS George W Bush, entered the waters near Iran, joining the USS Gerald Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, and the USS Abraham Lincoln
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to call off the US negotiating team’s visit to Islamabad to revive ceasefire negotiations with Iran has ended hopes for an early resolution to the crisis. With both sides effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy will continue to bear the cost of this impasse. Even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir to present a potential framework for ending the crisis, Tehran remained firm that direct negotiations were not on the cards. A subsequent visit to Oman, following on talks last month with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, suggests that the Iranian regime is seeking a separate accommodation with its Arab neighbours, which host US military bases. The deadlock continues on three primary issues: Iran’s nuclear programme, which the US wants to halt altogether, and the fate of highly enriched uranium, which the US wants to take into custody; and the lifting of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s continued attacks on southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire extension.