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Home / Opinion / Editorial / Damaging stalemate: Hopes for early resolution of the US-Iran crisis fade

Damaging stalemate: Hopes for early resolution of the US-Iran crisis fade

Over the weekend, a third aircraft carrier, the USS George W Bush, entered the waters near Iran, joining the USS Gerald Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, and the USS Abraham Lincoln

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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 10:04 PM IST

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United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to call off the US negotiating team’s visit to Islamabad to revive ceasefire negotiations with Iran has ended hopes for an early resolution to the crisis. With both sides effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the global economy will continue to bear the cost of this impasse. Even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir to present a potential framework for ending the crisis, Tehran remained firm that direct negotiations were not on the cards. A subsequent visit to Oman, following on talks last month with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, suggests that the Iranian regime is seeking a separate accommodation with its Arab neighbours, which host US military bases. The deadlock continues on three primary issues: Iran’s nuclear programme, which the US wants to halt altogether, and the fate of highly enriched uranium, which the US wants to take into custody; and the lifting of the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Israel’s continued attacks on southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire extension. 
Meanwhile, the risks of a wider conflict have risen significantly. Over the weekend, a third aircraft carrier, the USS George W Bush, entered the waters near Iran, joining the USS Gerald Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and the USS Abraham Lincoln. The presence of three aircraft carriers in the region is considered highly unusual, and it significantly expands the threat of US military action there. At the same time, on Friday, the US imposed fresh sanctions on a China-based independent oil refinery and around 40 shipping companies linked to Iranian oil transport. Based in northeastern China, the refiner processes discounted crude oil and operates mostly outside the US financial system. The move is intended to impose maximum pressure on Tehran by disrupting Iran’s energy exports. However, the steady expansion of the petro-yuan settlement system in competition with the decades-old petro-dollar arrangement has underwritten Iran’s refusal to hold direct negotiations with US interlocutors until Washington recognises its red lines. But the failure of both parties to come to the negotiating table underlines yet again that Mr Trump’s strategy of imposing economic costs on Iran is unlikely to compel the regime in Tehran to agree to US terms. 
The grim signal from the weekend’s development is that the world must learn to live with this uncertainty for an indefinite period. The double blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows, is likely to keep prices of crude oil elevated. Global growth forecasts are already being downgraded as countries, including India, seek alternative sources of oil and gas, a trend from which the US intends to profit. New Delhi has already sought to leaven the impact of the crisis by announcing the ₹497 crore RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme for exporters for logistics disruption and cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel to curb inflationary pressures. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the government is considering a “Covid-era style” policy package for industry. All of these measures, though needed, will impose fiscal costs, which will have implications for the broader economy. Both growth and inflation projections may need to be revised significantly if the crisis continues.
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