Democrat control of Congress may bring limited gains for India-US ties

Though the Democrats have not been India’s natural allies in the past, the nation looks forward to the prospect of Congress exerting a more stable influence on tariffs, shielding countries, including India, from Trumpian unpredictability. To be sure, the Democrats will have the security of a United States (US) Supreme Court judgment of February, which struck down the President’s use of emergency powers to impose tariffs on trading partners. But the framework for an interim trade agreement between the US and India, which the two sides decided in February, is yet to yield a formal trade deal that has been in the works since February 2025. Since then, tensions erupted over Russian oil purchases, which caused Mr Trump to impose additional tariffs on India until the verdict of the Supreme Court; fresh tensions over tariffs under a different law over alleged overcapacity and the use of forced labour further vitiated relations. US purchases of Russian diesel to cool domestic gasoline prices also negated Washington’s objections to India’s oil deals with Russia.

Hopes of a speedy conclusion of a trade deal still depend on Mr Trump’s priorities. Even assuming his administration chooses to give India precedence over larger and more consequential trade partners such as China, with whom Washington has signed a temporary trade truce and framework agreement, or Canada, where a tariff dispute is yet to be sorted, Congress could become a potential hurdle. Although all trade deals don’t have to be approved by Congress, it could still question executive decisions and scrutinise such deals under its broad oversight powers. While moderate Democrats still dominate both the Houses, the unprecedented success of the party’s left caucus — with its uber-focus on egalitarian and secular ideals and pro-Palestinian inclination — is likely to influence the direction of policy. In that respect, India’s domestic politics and policies, along with its close alliance with Israel, could be open to greater scrutiny.