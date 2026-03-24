Effective oversight: Safety crucial for success of weight-loss drugs

However, easier accessibility and greater affordability also carry risks. Chief among them is the question of quality. Had the US and European markets been open to these generics, the imposition of global standards under bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration would have ensured minimum standards of safety and veracity. But recent scandals over Indian-manufactured cough syrups, which caused the death of children in Central Asia and Africa, point to the gross inadequacy of drug regulation in this country. Indian generic manufacturers, therefore, bear a heavy responsibility in ensuring the safety of their products. Doing so is critical since the production of a large proportion of these generics will be subcontracted in response to anticipated demand surges. The danger of rampant counterfeiting — one of the Indian pharma business’ most chronic and underestimated weaknesses — cannot be ignored. By one estimate, nearly 28 per cent of the drugs available in urban India could be spurious. High-demand, high-value drugs such as antibiotics or those for cardiac and cancer treatment are counterfeiters’ principal targets. Weight-loss drugs could well join this list.