Effective oversight: Safety crucial for success of weight-loss drugs
According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Indian pharmaceutical companies over the past year have ramped up manufacturing capabilities in anticipation of March 20, when the patent on semaglutide, the molecule behind Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, expired. Building on India’s capabilities as a producer of cost-effective generic drugs, domestically produced generic injectable and oral formulations of semaglutide are expected to hit the market soon. Generics from drug majors Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Biocon, Natco, Zydus, and Mankind Pharma could cause these drug prices to plummet 50-70 per cent. Novo Nordisk’s patents in Europe and the United States (US), India’s biggest export markets for generics, will expire only in 2031, implying intense competition in the domestic market until then. This alone offers substantial gains for branded generics, given India’s deteriorating health parameters. According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight. This apart, some 77 million Indians suffer from Type 2 diabetes. Both are considered “lifestyle” diseases, the product of carb- and oil-heavy diets and inadequate exercise. Both diseases offer domestic manufacturers of generics large addressable markets. The market has already grown rapidly — from $16 million in 2021 to $100 million in 2025. It is expected to grow eightfold by 2030.