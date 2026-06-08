Epic stalemate: US-Israel war on Iran hasn't achieved any of its objectives
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
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After a little over 100 days since the United States (US) and Israel launched their joint attack on Iran, codenamed Epic Fury and Rising Lion, the conflict has ground itself into a stalemate reminiscent of the trench warfare of World War I. Both sides are slugging it out without noticeable gains. Despite the assassination of several of its top leaders, including Ayatollah Khamenei, the widespread destruction of vital infrastructure, and over 3,500 deaths, Iran has not acquiesced to US-Israel demands to scrap its nuclear programme and abandon political allies such as Hezbollah, which remains at large. The conflict has engulfed most of West Asia, with the US’ regional allies Qatar, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates facing catastrophic destruction of their oil and gas infrastructure. A fragile Pakistan-brokered ceasefire brought no progress at the negotiating table, with neither side backing down from its maximalist positions.