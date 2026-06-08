Epic stalemate: US-Israel war on Iran hasn't achieved any of its objectives

Meanwhile, the rest of the world is paying the price for a bizarre situation in which Iran and the US are blockading both sides of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint through which 40 per cent of the world’s crude oil and gas flows. Just about seven ships a day transit the waterway from over 100 before the conflict, sparking a global oil shock of unprecedented proportions, with Brent crude crossing $100, up from $72 before February 28, when the conflict began. Some 146 countries have raised petrol prices between 40 per cent and 90 per cent — only India’s increase has been a modest 7.7 per cent. The impact of the fossil-fuel shortage transcends the price rise. In India, for instance, rationing of gas supplies to industry has caused many small and medium businesses to shut shop, sending many migrant workers back to their villages. Global food supplies are also at risk as fertiliser prices soar around the world. Key global market indices around the world have plummeted; India alone has lost trillions in investor wealth with a steadily weakening rupee.

It is possible that both sides have miscalculated somewhat. The US’ demand that Iran follow a zero-enrichment framework in favour of a regional consortium based in Saudi Arabia under international supervision is unacceptable to Tehran, given Israel’s existence as a nuclear power, access to regional intelligence networks, and expansionist ambitions. The same logic applies to Washington’s demands for the handover of Iran’s uranium stockpile enriched to 60 per cent purity (that is, below military grade). The US has not agreed to suggestions that these discussions be delinked from the immediate reopening of the strait and lifting sanctions against Iran. So far, only Israel has gained — having occupied 20 per cent of Lebanon and over 60 per cent each of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Now the combatants have resumed attacking each other in an infinite loop of retaliatory raids, with the US President Donald Trump, who started the hostilities in the first place, fruitlessly demanding Iran and Israel “stop shooting immediately”. This exhortation is a reflection of the structural weakness of this conflict, in which the US has lost control of its ally. The upshot is that West Asia, a vibrant centre for global finance and investment, has come to a standstill and the world has been precipitated into a crisis with no foreseeable end.