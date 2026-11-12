Factory safety must underpin India's manufacturing ambitions and investment

The death of three contract workers from asphyxiation at Tata Electronics’ Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu, which manufactures components for Apple’s iPhones, raises serious questions about safety in India’s manufacturing sector. The workers, engaged through a subcontractor, reportedly died while cleaning an effluent-treatment tank. The incident is particularly concerning, given that three workers died while cleaning a sewage tank at a dyeing unit in Tiruppur in May 2025. The recurrence of such accidents points to persistent weaknesses in workplace safety practices. Cleaning industrial tanks and other confined spaces requires prior risk assessment, gas testing, adequate ventilation, appropriate protective equipment, and trained persons equipped to handle emergencies. The Hosur incident also raises questions about fragmented accountability in large manufacturing establishments, where maintenance and ancillary operations are frequently outsourced through multiple layers of contractors. While the workers were employed by a subcontractor, the principal manufacturing establishment cannot treat workplace safety as an issue entirely external to its operations.