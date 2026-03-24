Fallout of West Asia war: India must prepare to minimise the damage
The war is in its fourth week and has already affected several countries, including India. The impact is being felt through different channels, though macro indicators may not capture everything
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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United States (US) President Donald Trump’s statement on Monday, announcing a five-day pause on military strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, raised hopes of a possible end to hostilities in West Asia, as was reflected in market reaction. However, the hope did not last long because Iranian officials said they were not negotiating with the US. Nevertheless, reports indicate that countries like Pakistan, Türkiye, and Egypt are talking to both sides to find a resolution. However, as things stand, it is unclear how and when the war will end. While Iran has suffered substantial damage, it has held its ground and is unwilling to compromise. Further attacks on energy infrastructure, as both sides had threatened, can lead to lasting consequences.