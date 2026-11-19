India must curb misleading health claims in booming nutraceuticals market
Misleading health claims in the growing nutraceutical market demand stricter regulation and stronger consumer protection
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI’s) latest report, “A Pill for Thought”, highlights the risks of misleading health claims in India’s growing nutraceutical market. Of the 61 advertisements examined between July and September this year, all 60 completed cases violated the ASCI Code, while 31 advertisers failed to provide adequate evidence for their claims. The findings underline the need for stronger scrutiny of a market where false promises can have consequences for consumer health. The stakes are rising with the industry. According to one estimate, India’s nutraceutical market was valued at ₹3.67 trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach ₹8.05 trillion by 2033, growing at an annual rate of 10.3 per cent. Nutraceuticals, which include functional foods, fortified drinks, probiotics, vitamins and dietary supplements, occupy a space between food and pharmaceuticals. While these products can meet legitimate nutritional needs, their marketing must not exploit consumers’ health concerns.