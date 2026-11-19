The ASCI’s investigation found weight management to be the most prominent theme in advertisements, followed by skin care, anti-ageing, respiratory health and claims relating to specific diseases. Promises such as “Lose 6 kg in 60 days” and “Your thigh fat will be gone in 12 weeks” used before-and-after images to suggest predictable results. Some supplements and gummies positioned themselves as safer alternatives to prescription therapies. Such claims can create unrealistic expectations about the speed, extent and safety of the promised benefits. The problem extends beyond exaggerated weight-loss claims to claims reversing chronic diseases like asthma, obstructive pulmonary disease, blood pressure, cholesterol, and polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome.

The ASCI’s Annual Report for 2025-26 underlines the persistence of the problem. Nutraceuticals accounted for 52 per cent of food-and-beverage advertising cases, with 96 per cent requiring modification. The scale of violations suggests that existing mechanisms have not sufficiently deterred misleading claims. Although the ASCI’s self-regulatory framework can identify problematic advertisements and seek corrective action, its recommendations do not have the same force as statutory penalties. The rapid growth of digital advertising adds to the challenge. Influencers, sponsored content, and online marketplaces allow health claims to reach consumers quickly, often without the scrutiny applied to conventional advertisements.