India must strengthen food safety enforcement and regulatory capacity

Other than the Maggi case, there’s no major example of recalling food products in the consumer space in the country. Food safety, which has high consumer relevance, could follow the pattern in the automobile industry, where voluntary recall of defective products by companies is a routine matter. Since food forms a major chunk of the retail supply chain — which in turn is largely unorganised — voluntary recall may not be a foolproof solution, making oversight that much more important. India’s food and beverages sector, valued at close to $440 billion and projected to touch $875 billion by 2030, has been witness to contraventions causing contamination and health exigencies over the years. India’s food ecosystem, including processed food, has often failed to match the global yardsticks in quality. A recent media report revealed an industry-like operation in Delhi to produce fresh expiry labels, to replace the original markers.

Even as the FSSAI is clamping down on misleading labels on food products, a systemic change is required to ensure safety standards at global levels. The FSSAI, which falls under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, often has to engage with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for setting quality benchmarks and monitoring compliance. The regulator also has to deal with food inspectors across states, guided by different sets of rules. Unlike its global counterparts, such as the United States’ Food and Drug Administration and the United Kingdom’s Food Standards Agency, the FSSAI faces structural and enforcement limitations due to multiple agencies working at variance and the shortage of food inspectors. Ecommerce and quick commerce, a fast-growing segment, has added to the complexity of food safety. Recently, Swiggy Instamart, an online aggregator platform for quick commerce, got a notice from the FSSAI for allegedly delivering stale and expired food items. However, there’s a question mark on the penalties imposed and the consequences thereafter. The ripple effect of the Indian food scene is being seen in overseas markets as well. While the latest was Japan stopping the import of Indian mangoes, Indian spices and some other food products have been under the global regulatory lens for some time. This makes the need for a strong food administration in India even more urgent.