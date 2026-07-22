India must strengthen food safety enforcement and regulatory capacity
FSSAI's recent actions highlight the need for stronger food safety enforcement, stricter penalties and better coordination to protect consumers and boost global trust
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has of late been in the news for its notices to erring companies. The violations by brands range from labelling issues to spoilt food, which could result in serious consequences for the consumer. The action against the entities that have gone against the set norms and standards must not stop with showcause notices. Rather, the food administration in the country must be strengthened and exemplary penalties should be imposed on violators wherever there’s evidence of wrongdoing. For this to happen, the Centre and states have to be on the same page when it comes to intent and execution of the rules. The FSSAI, a rather young regulator that began operations effectively in 2011, came into prominence with the Nestle-Maggi controversy in 2015. Overnight, all Maggi packs were removed from retail stores across India after a laboratory test found unsafe levels of lead and monosodium glutamate in samples. After months of back and forth, and a fresh lab test mandated by the Bombay High Court giving a clean chit, the Maggi packs returned to the market.