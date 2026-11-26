The Indian government has taken the right stand by rejecting the claims of structural excess capacity and added that any trade-related concerns should be dealt with within the framework of the deal being negotiated between the two countries. The government is reported to be examining the notice issued by the USTR and will likely respond in due course. Trade relations with the US have been uncertain since the beginning of the second Donald Trump administration. The Trump administration imposed the so-called reciprocal tariffs on most countries early last year, including 26 per cent on India. These were later suspended and then reimposed at a 25 per cent rate. India was also subjected to punitive tariffs for importing Russian crude oil. It was removed only after both sides reached an agreement in February this year.

It is worth noting that the US Congress has done its bit to empower the country’s President to impose punitive tariffs on countries importing Russian energy. Given that India has been importing Russian crude oil, the threat of additional tariffs remains a real risk. Notably, despite the odds, according to the USTR data, India’s goods exports to the US in 2025 grew by about 19 per cent and crossed $100 billion, with a trade surplus of $58.4 billion. It is worth noting that relations with the US are much deeper than what the trade numbers suggest and need to be preserved. The Indian government has engaged with the US administration, and both sides have often communicated that the deal was almost done. However, it appears that the final agreement could not be reached. Since India now has deeper trade agreements with the United Kingdom and the European Union, the usual arguments about India’s unwillingness to open up its markets in such negotiations have been considerably weakened. Thus, it is unclear what is holding up the trade deal. One reason reportedly is the shifting US demands, which is possibly making the final agreement difficult for India. Nevertheless, India needs to keep engaging with the US and aim to conclude the trade deal at the earliest without compromising on its interests.