Indo-Pacific push: Modi's 3-nation visit strengthened geostrategic doctrine

Preceded by the first official visit by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (July 1-3) to attend the 16th India-Japan annual summit, the visit to Indonesia best exemplified the aims of the expanded doctrine. Indonesia is not only the largest economy in the Association of South East Asian Nations (Asean), it is a geographically significant partner for India, straddling as it does the Lombok Strait, the most important trade waterway in the region after the Strait of Malacca. This is the Prime Minister’s fourth visit to the country and it considerably deepened the 2018 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Under the $630 million BrahMos contract, for instance, Jakarta has added one more battery to the one it had agreed to procure in November last year, making Indonesia the third overseas customer, after the Philippines and Vietnam, for this supersonic cruise missile system. The growing strategic cooperation was also enhanced by a deal to supply the Astra Mk 1 “beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM)” to arm Indonesia’s Su-30 fleet. Jakarta became the first overseas customer for this technology developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. Of added significance to these headline deals is a low-key but implicit move towards de-dollarisation, with the two nations officially operationalising a “Local Currency Transaction Framework” between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia, enabling businesses to settle trade directly in rupees and rupiah.