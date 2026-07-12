Indo-Pacific push: Modi's 3-nation visit strengthened geostrategic doctrine
The three-nation visit offered a coherent articulation of New Delhi's geostrategic aims at a time when trade and political relations with the US remain unpredictable
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent three-nation tour to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand sought to underline and extend India’s geostrategic interests in the Indo-Pacific. The productive outcomes of the visits offer a strategic counter in the face of United States (US) President Donald Trump’s studied disinterest in Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, the 19-year-old informal security partnership between the US, Australia, Japan and India. Indeed, variable presidential interest in the Quad urgently demanded an alternative articulation of India’s Indo-Pacific doctrine. In that sense, Mr Modi’s visits yielded critical momentum for the government’s overarching global maritime doctrine of MAHASAGAR, the acronym for the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. Articulated in early 2025 during his visit to Mauritius, MAHASAGAR broadens the original security and trade architecture limited to the Indian maritime landmass (SAGAR) to the broader Indian Ocean geography bordering Africa to the Indo-Pacific. Unlike the Quad, which China derisively described as the “Asian Nato”, MAHASAGAR offers a collaborative capacity-building and security agenda.