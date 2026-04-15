Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

Thus, the originators of India’s nuclear programme recognised that it must progress in stages — and the second stage must be the development of a fast-breeder reactor that uses plutonium, which, in turn, is derived from spent fuel in traditional reactors alongside uranium. The chain reaction in such reactors leads not only to the generation of energy but also to the production of additional plutonium. In other words, they basically produce more fuel than they consume — essential for a resource-stretched country. The hope is that, eventually, the next stage of energy independence will arrive, namely a thermal-breeder reactor, which would only need an initial fuel charge and then run sustainably on thorium — an element that is widely available within India. At scale, this could ensure India’s energy independence for centuries.

The obstacles, however, are formidable. This can be understood from the fact that not only have very few countries set up fast-breeder reactors, many of those have chosen to shut them down subsequently after they proved incredibly difficult to operate safely. Unlike regular reactors, which in India use heavy water, the coolant used in most fast-breeder reactors is liquid sodium. This requires enhanced safety protocols against leaks. The largest ever fast-breeder, in France, was shut down 12 years after grid connection; in that period it had been operational only for 18 months. Japan’s best-known fast-breeder opened in 1986, but in the three decades after that generated grid-connected electricity only for a single hour.