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Home / Opinion / Editorial / Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

Kalpakkam breakthrough must survive the tough test of time and safety

Few countries have built fast breeder reactors, and many later shut them due to the immense challenges of operating them safely

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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:31 PM IST

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It was announced last week that India’s prototype fast-breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has reached criticality. This stage — the point at which the chain reaction that produces energy becomes self-sustaining — is the culmination of decades of effort. With it, India joins countries that have successfully designed and built a fast-breeder reactor. But this achievement is far more important for India than it is for most of the others that have attempted it. Since the days of Homi Bhabha seven decades ago, it has been recognised that while nuclear energy has enormous promise as part of India’s generation mix, it does not entirely free the country from external dependence. And that is because traditional reactors — such as the pressurised heavy-water reactors, which comprise the majority of India’s fleet — require uranium, which is not found in sufficient quantities within the country and needs to be imported, introducing an element of vulnerability into the supply chain.
 
Thus, the originators of India’s nuclear programme recognised that it must progress in stages — and the second stage must be the development of a fast-breeder reactor that uses plutonium, which, in turn, is derived from spent fuel in traditional reactors alongside uranium. The chain reaction in such reactors leads not only to the generation of energy but also to the production of additional plutonium. In other words, they basically produce more fuel than they consume — essential for a resource-stretched country. The hope is that, eventually, the next stage of energy independence will arrive, namely a thermal-breeder reactor, which would only need an initial fuel charge and then run sustainably on thorium — an element that is widely available within India. At scale, this could ensure India’s energy independence for centuries.
 
The obstacles, however, are formidable. This can be understood from the fact that not only have very few countries set up fast-breeder reactors, many of those have chosen to shut them down subsequently after they proved incredibly difficult to operate safely. Unlike regular reactors, which in India use heavy water, the coolant used in most fast-breeder reactors is liquid sodium. This requires enhanced safety protocols against leaks. The largest ever fast-breeder, in France, was shut down 12 years after grid connection; in that period it had been operational only for 18 months. Japan’s best-known fast-breeder opened in 1986, but in the three decades after that generated grid-connected electricity only for a single hour.
 
For India, the lessons are simple. Unlike most other forms of technology, the trick lies not in developing cutting-edge technology but in maintaining and regulating it properly. However, this is precisely where systemic weaknesses creep in. The next hurdle will be connecting this reactor to the grid; after that, it will be in ensuring that it is economically viable — but then comes the hardest test of all, keeping it going for decades. This will require sustained attention and a vast expansion of supervisory and regulatory capability. While the government can take credit for completing a long-envisioned task, the hard work in fact starts now. But it must be attempted, because the payoff at the end would be transformative.
Topics : Nuclear reactors Nuclear energy energy sector BS Opinion Editorial Comment Business Standard Editorial Comment