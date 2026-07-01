Mercury rising: Fossil-fuel dependence is powering heatwaves in Europe

Record-breaking heatwaves in Europe in May and June this year caused more than 1,300 excess deaths — the number of deaths above what is normally expected — offering a case study in the perils of fossil-fuel dependence. Parts of western and central Europe have experienced temperatures as much as 12 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 baseline. This phenomenon is said to be the result of a “dome” of hot, stagnant air (known as the “Omega Block” because of its shape). This high-pressure system distorts the flow of jet streams, which carry weather systems from west to east and can remain locked over the region for weeks. With global average temperatures more than the 1.25 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and on track to exceed the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold, exceptional heatwaves like this year’s are likely to occur with greater frequency. Already heatwaves have caused more deaths in Europe than all other natural hazards combined. With temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius in parts of France and Spain, Europe has become the world’s fastest-warming continent. According to the academic collaboration group World Weather Attribution, the hottest daily temperatures in Europe are warming at about triple the rate of global warming and night-time temperatures at about twice the rate. An ageing population and urban infrastructure designed to retain rather than keep out heat makes the region uniquely vulnerable to heatwaves.