More graduates but fewer jobs: India's youth faces a harsh reality

Between 2004 and 2023, around 5 million graduates were added each year, but only about 2.8 million found employment. Only about 7 per cent of unemployed graduates manage to secure permanent salaried employment within a year. In absolute terms, about 11 million of the 63 million graduates aged 20-29 were unemployed as of 2023. The problem, therefore, is not a lack of education but a lack of salaried jobs. India added 83 million jobs between 2021-22 and 2023-24, but nearly 40 million were in agriculture, indicating informalisation rather than structural transformation. Much of this increase came from women entering self-employment or agriculture with low earnings. Salaried earnings have largely stagnated, and the graduate earnings premium has slowed, suggesting the supply of graduates is rising faster than the number of jobs created.

The root of the problem lies partly in the education system. The number of institutions of higher education has expanded from 1,644 since liberalisation to over 70,000 today and the number of industrial training institutes has increased nearly 300 per cent since the 2000s. However, expansion has often come at the cost of quality, leaving many graduates without market-relevant skills. Regional disparities remain significant, with states such as Bihar and Jharkhand still lagging in institutional availability. Further, while access to higher education has become more democratised, financial barriers remain significant, particularly in professional courses, so relatively rich students dominate high-paying fields while poorer students are concentrated in general degrees with weaker outcomes.