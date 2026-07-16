New urea policy tackles imports, but ignores fertiliser subsidy distortions
India's new urea policy boosts domestic production, but leaves unresolved the subsidy imbalance driving overuse, soil degradation and rising fertiliser costs
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The new national policy for urea offers a partial solution to the problem associated with this key agricultural input. It seeks self-reliance in urea production to insulate it from global supply shocks. India imports 25 per cent of its annual urea demand of 40 million tonnes. The war in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz saw prices spike 40-50 per cent until China lifted its temporary export ban. The policy aims to set up eight or nine urea plants with a production capacity of 10 million tonnes —the amount currently imported — with tweaks in the incentive structure. These include separating fixed and variable costs, introducing a 12-16 per cent band for calculating return on equity, and mitigating forex risks by converting fixed costs into rupees after four years, based on the prevailing exchange rate. The objective of self-reliance undoubtedly addresses an immediate problem, given the uncertainties of global supply chains for the foreseeable future. But it is inadequate when viewed against the deep-rooted structural issues in India’s fertiliser policy.