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Home / Opinion / Editorial / New urea policy tackles imports, but ignores fertiliser subsidy distortions

New urea policy tackles imports, but ignores fertiliser subsidy distortions

India's new urea policy boosts domestic production, but leaves unresolved the subsidy imbalance driving overuse, soil degradation and rising fertiliser costs

fertiliser subsidy, urea prices, fertiliser reforms, ICRIER, fertiliser imports, El Nino, kharif season, National Fertilisers, DAP, fertiliser sector
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Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

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The new national policy for urea offers a partial solution to the problem associated with this key agricultural input. It seeks self-reliance in urea production to insulate it from global supply shocks. India imports 25 per cent of its annual urea demand of 40 million tonnes. The war in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz saw prices spike 40-50 per cent until China lifted its temporary export ban. The policy aims to set up eight or nine urea plants with a production capacity of 10 million tonnes —the amount currently imported — with tweaks in the incentive structure. These include separating fixed and variable costs, introducing a 12-16 per cent band for calculating return on equity, and mitigating forex risks by converting fixed costs into rupees after four years, based on the prevailing exchange rate. The objective of self-reliance undoubtedly addresses an immediate problem, given the uncertainties of global supply chains for the foreseeable future.  But it is inadequate when viewed against the deep-rooted structural issues in India’s fertiliser policy.
 
The core issue lies in the skewed nature of the fertiliser subsidy, which privileges the use of ammonia-based urea (N) over phosphatic (P) and potassic (K) nutrients. While subsidies for the latter two are based on nutrient content, urea is subsidised at a flat rate. A farmer currently buys a 45-kg bag of urea for ₹242, for which the government incurs a cost of ₹2,200 to ₹4,000, depending on whether it is domestically manufactured or imported. Not surprisingly, urea has become the fertiliser most used over the years, driving the annual subsidy to unsustainable levels. Urea typically accounts for the bulk of the fertiliser subsidy, budgeted at ₹1.71 trillion for this financial year. Surging global prices following the hostilities in West Asia are likely to see this figure significantly exceed.
 
Setting up more domestic plants may reduce this import reliance but there are other issues to consider. First, the government estimates that urea demand is rising by 5 per cent every year. It takes about two years to build a urea plant. Assuming all the new plants come up on schedule to produce 10 million tonnes — the current domestic shortfall — India would still lag behind the demand curve. This predicament was evident in the first urea policy of 2012, under which six units were set up but imports persisted. Second, forex risks in a urea plant come from variable costs, specifically for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is both feedstock and an energy source, and accounts for 60 to 80 per cent of production costs. India imports about half its LNG requirements, most of it from West Asia, where supply disruption saw prices more than double. This remains a risk for current and future urea plants.
 
Finally, the national policy skirts the pricing anomaly, which has resulted in the over-use of urea, causing severe soil degradation and concomitant productivity declines. Against a recommended N:P:K balance of 4:2:1, India’s ratio is at 9.8:3:1. The obvious solution is to raise urea prices. This has proved politically untenable, and could hurt millions of small farmers. One solution could be to transform the current direct benefit-transfer model by reimbursing farmers rather than manufacturers, as is done now. Paying a market price upfront before the subsidy compensation flows into bank accounts could prove a salutary check on overuse (and misuse), for which the taxpayer is paying the price.
 
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