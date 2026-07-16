New urea policy tackles imports, but ignores fertiliser subsidy distortions

The core issue lies in the skewed nature of the fertiliser subsidy, which privileges the use of ammonia-based urea (N) over phosphatic (P) and potassic (K) nutrients. While subsidies for the latter two are based on nutrient content, urea is subsidised at a flat rate. A farmer currently buys a 45-kg bag of urea for ₹242, for which the government incurs a cost of ₹2,200 to ₹4,000, depending on whether it is domestically manufactured or imported. Not surprisingly, urea has become the fertiliser most used over the years, driving the annual subsidy to unsustainable levels. Urea typically accounts for the bulk of the fertiliser subsidy, budgeted at ₹1.71 trillion for this financial year. Surging global prices following the hostilities in West Asia are likely to see this figure significantly exceed.

Setting up more domestic plants may reduce this import reliance but there are other issues to consider. First, the government estimates that urea demand is rising by 5 per cent every year. It takes about two years to build a urea plant. Assuming all the new plants come up on schedule to produce 10 million tonnes — the current domestic shortfall — India would still lag behind the demand curve. This predicament was evident in the first urea policy of 2012, under which six units were set up but imports persisted. Second, forex risks in a urea plant come from variable costs, specifically for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is both feedstock and an energy source, and accounts for 60 to 80 per cent of production costs. India imports about half its LNG requirements, most of it from West Asia, where supply disruption saw prices more than double. This remains a risk for current and future urea plants.