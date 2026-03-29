No end in sight: West Asia conflict escalating costs for global economy

This mutual intransigence — despite efforts by Pakistan, Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia to broker a deal — is likely to inflict progressively heavier economic costs on the global economy. Countries in Asia heavily dependent on West Asian fossil fuel are already struggling to contain the inflationary impact and hardships of fuel shortages with adverse long-term consequences for their economies and government finances. For example, slashing the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre — to provide relief to oil-marketing companies, which are taking the hit — could pare Indian government revenues by between ₹1.2 trillion and ₹1.7 trillion on an annualised basis. More pain for the global economy is on the cards with the resumption of retaliatory attacks and the unanticipated escalation by Yemen’s Houthis against Israel. This new front could threaten another key global trade route via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea.

Until now, the Iranian mining and blockading of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for a quarter of trade in seaborne oil and gas and is the main outlet for West Asian fossil-fuel producers, have caused oil prices to soar from $73 per barrel (for benchmark Brent crude) to $110-119, along with heavy shortages. Eastern Asia has been particularly hard hit as it sources 80-90 per cent of crude oil and natural gas via this route. Saudi Arabia sought to adjust to the blockade by increasing oil flows through its east-west overland pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which eased pressure on prices of crude oil. That outlet, too, is now threatened along with trade between Asia and Europe. The Suez Canal/Red Sea accounts for a third of world container traffic, and the world has already experienced the impact of Houthi disruption in 2023 and 2024. Ships were forced to take the longer route down the west coast of Africa and around the Cape of Good Hope, causing a sharp rise in shipping costs, including insurance premiums, and adding to global inflationary pressures and disrupted supply chains.