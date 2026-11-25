Apart from security considerations, one of the concerns for investors is the lack of a succession plan. The world’s most valuable semiconductor manufacturer was (and remains) a one-man show, despite being a $4 trillion behemoth. Over 50 departments directly reported to Mr Huang. Since he didn’t believe in succession plans, his departure left Nvidia with a vacuum at the top. This concentration of responsibilities is usual in startups. But it is also the case in many tech companies that have moved quickly into the big league. The market valuations of SpaceX and Tesla, for example, are inextricably linked to Elon Musk’s personal actions. So is that of Meta, where Mark Zuckerberg has tight control of voting rights. Players in artificial intelligence (AI) such as OpenAI and Anthropic, valued in trillions, have similar issues, given that they are run by a few high-profile individuals.

In such cases, actions by the CEO (the actions that don’t directly impinge on operations) may lead to big swings in perceptions. However, as seen with Google, Microsoft and Apple, startups that grow at dizzying speed can also evolve to being run in a more conventional fashion, diluting the association of a company’s brand with an individual. Mr Huang’s return may seem to have kicked the succession issue down the road, but that’s not really true, given the overhang of national-security considerations and accusations that the President has interfered in the matter because of his interests. There was bipartisan condemnation of the reinstatement by the Republicans and Democrats. Mr Huang is scheduled to testify in front of Congress committees in January. By then, the Democrats will control both Houses of Congress and national-security considerations will be probed at length in those hearings. Many Republicans who are hardliners in their attitude to China may in this case be willing to go along with the Democrats. In that case, the reinstatement could have very far-reaching consequences.